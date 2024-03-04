Lucy to kick off first world tour in March

Most Popular
Lucy to kick off first world tour in MarchBy Lee Jung-youn
Published : March 4, 2024 - 13:03
Lucy will meet global fans on the band's first world tour.
Agency Mystic Story announced the upcoming world tour with a poster, dubbing it "Written by Flower," via Lucy's official social media channels.
The poster features colorful flowers surrounding a globe, evoking memories of the band's debut song, "Flowering." A puppy and the smiley face symbolize the Lucy's fans and the bandmates, respectively.
Lucy will kick off its world tour at the Olympic Handball Stadium in Songpa-gu, Seoul for two days on March 30-31. The tour stops after Seoul have yet to be revealed.
The four-member band held its first overseas stand-alone concert, "We Are Landing," in Taipei, Taiwan, last September. The band also kicked off the new year with a concert in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 6.
Meanwhile, Lucy has been on a winning streak, notching a number of Korean music awards, including the favorite band performance award at the 31st Hanteo Music Awards held earlier this year.
