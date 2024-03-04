Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Tensions hit fever pitch as doctors hold mass street rally

    Tensions hit fever pitch as doctors hold mass street rally
  2. 2

    Marriages in Korea fall by 40% within a decade

    Marriages in Korea fall by 40% within a decade
  3. 3

    [KH explains] Why is S. Korea mulling ease on marriage ban between blood relatives?

    [KH explains] Why is S. Korea mulling ease on marriage ban between blood relatives?
  4. 4

    Tensions loom as doctors plan mass rally in deepening clash over med school quota

    Tensions loom as doctors plan mass rally in deepening clash over med school quota
  5. 5

    Govt. takes steps to suspend licenses of some 7,000 defiant trainee doctors

    Govt. takes steps to suspend licenses of some 7,000 defiant trainee doctors
  1. 6

    [EYE] A Buddhist temple where animal spirits find peace

    [EYE] A Buddhist temple where animal spirits find peace
  2. 7

    Global tech titans rush to visit Seoul to win AI leadership

    Global tech titans rush to visit Seoul to win AI leadership
  3. 8

    [Weekender] Car camping: How solo female campers enjoy outdoors

    [Weekender] Car camping: How solo female campers enjoy outdoors
  4. 9

    40% of Korea's female workers say they were paid less due to their gender

    40% of Korea's female workers say they were paid less due to their gender
  5. 10

    [From the Scene] Day of Rage: Doctors resist pressure to bend

    [From the Scene] Day of Rage: Doctors resist pressure to bend
지나쌤

Lucy to kick off first world tour in March

By Lee Jung-youn

Published : March 4, 2024 - 13:03

    • Link copied

Poster for Lucy's first world tour, Poster for Lucy's first world tour, "Written by Flower" (Mystic Story)

Lucy will meet global fans on the band's first world tour.

Agency Mystic Story announced the upcoming world tour with a poster, dubbing it "Written by Flower," via Lucy's official social media channels.

The poster features colorful flowers surrounding a globe, evoking memories of the band's debut song, "Flowering." A puppy and the smiley face symbolize the Lucy's fans and the bandmates, respectively.

Lucy will kick off its world tour at the Olympic Handball Stadium in Songpa-gu, Seoul for two days on March 30-31. The tour stops after Seoul have yet to be revealed.

The four-member band held its first overseas stand-alone concert, "We Are Landing," in Taipei, Taiwan, last September. The band also kicked off the new year with a concert in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 6.

Meanwhile, Lucy has been on a winning streak, notching a number of Korean music awards, including the favorite band performance award at the 31st Hanteo Music Awards held earlier this year.

More from Headlines