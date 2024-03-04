Lucy to kick off first world tour in March

Poster for Lucy's first world tour, "Written by Flower" (Mystic Story)

Lucy will meet global fans on the band's first world tour.

Agency Mystic Story announced the upcoming world tour with a poster, dubbing it "Written by Flower," via Lucy's official social media channels.

The poster features colorful flowers surrounding a globe, evoking memories of the band's debut song, "Flowering." A puppy and the smiley face symbolize the Lucy's fans and the bandmates, respectively.

Lucy will kick off its world tour at the Olympic Handball Stadium in Songpa-gu, Seoul for two days on March 30-31. The tour stops after Seoul have yet to be revealed.

The four-member band held its first overseas stand-alone concert, "We Are Landing," in Taipei, Taiwan, last September. The band also kicked off the new year with a concert in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 6.

Meanwhile, Lucy has been on a winning streak, notching a number of Korean music awards, including the favorite band performance award at the 31st Hanteo Music Awards held earlier this year.