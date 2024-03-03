[From the Scene] Day of Rage: Doctors resist pressure to bend

A group of doctors from across the nation gather at Yeouido Hangang Park, western Seoul, Sunday to protest against the government’s decision to drastically raise the medical school enrollment quota. (Park Jun-hee/The Korea Herald)

Expressing frustration and anger at the South Korean government’s recent decision to increase the annual medical school quota by 2,000 starting in 2025, tens of thousands of doctors, interns, residents and medical students walked the picket line Sunday afternoon to urge a reversal of the planned hike.

Chants of “Let’s fight together, let’s win together” reverberated through the crowd, reflecting determination even as the government has issued repeated warnings that trainee doctors could face legal penalties if they refuse return-to-work orders.

The demonstration marked the first large-scale rally in Seoul to include all members of the Korean Medical Association, the country’s largest doctors’ group, with some 140,000 members and students from across the country in attendance.

It was also the first rally of its kind after the government filed a criminal complaint against five former and incumbent KMA executives, as well as the first following junior doctors’ refusal to end their collective strike on the last day of the government’s ultimatum on Thursday.

Both sides show little sign of letting up, despite deepening medical disruptions and patient groups’ relentless appeals.

On Sunday afternoon, thousands of people from every corner of the country, including Jeju Island, amassed in Yeouido Hangang Park in western Seoul, expressing their rage and unity as the government continued to up the ante against the medical circle’s collective actions.

Some 40,000 people were thought to have participated in the rally, according to the KMA, while police estimated the figure to be between 8,500 and 9,000.

Firmly clinging to their representative flags, doctors from 16 medical associations from 16 cities and provinces went to the front line to unleash pent-up fury, encouraging their peers to chant along.

“The strike that began with trainee doctors and medical students is not only aimed at safeguarding the future health care environment, but also stands for doctors’ struggle to protect public health,” Kim Taek-woo, who heads the emergency committee of the KMA, said in opening the demonstration in a speech.

“If the government shuts its eyes to doctors’ efforts and, instead, tries to suppress them, (the government) will face strong public resistance,” Kim warned, as participants waved signs and cheered.

Lee Jong-keun, acting president of the KMA, took the microphone to express doctors’ strong determination to not retreat even a single step.

“The medical community has no place to back off anymore. We will not stand by and watch the undemocratic attitude of the government, and we will not accept the current situation.”

After the two speeches, participants shouted, “Unjustified medical oppression. Doctors are also citizens,” referring to the government’s recent decision to suspend trainee doctors’ licenses and press criminal charges against those who refused to return to work by Thursday last week.

The slogan also alluded to police raids on the homes and offices of KMA officials on Friday. The KMA officials are suspected of encouraging trainee doctors’ collective resignations and abetting the strike.