Ex-PPP leader to run for seat in less conservative Hwaseong city

Most Popular
-
1
Actor Lee Jae-wook vows legal action against malicious rumors
-
2
Police raid striking doctors' homes, offices, after deadline passes on return-to-work order
-
3
Yoon touts improved Japan ties on Independence Movement Day as gateway to 'new world'
-
4
S. Korea, US voice 'deep concern' over NK's definition of S. Korea as 'hostile' country
-
5
S.Coups of Seventeen gets military exemption due to knee injury
-
6
Korean stocks benefit from Zuckerberg's Seoul visit
-
7
Most doctors refuse to end strike on last day of ultimatum
-
8
Vote on bill to probe first lady lays bare Democratic Party split
-
9
Address by President Yoon Suk Yeol on the 105th March 1st Independence Movement Day
-
10
Cooperation among N. Korea, Russia, China, Iran raises possibility of 'simultaneous conflicts': US general
Ex-PPP leader to run for seat in less conservative Hwaseong cityBy Yonhap
Published : March 2, 2024 - 16:26
Lee Jun-seok, leader of the newly launched New Reform Party, said Saturday that he will run for a parliamentary seat representing a constituency in Hwaseong, a metropolitan city near Seoul considered traditionally a liberal stronghold.
Lee, a former leader of the ruling conservative People Power Party, made the announcement in a Facebook post that he will run for the constituency that covers Dongtan 2 New Town in the upcoming April 10 elections.
"Hwaseong is a difficult area for conservatives and it's like a grave to them, but it is the youngest city that will produce many future growth engines for the Republic of Korea," Lee told Yonhap News over the phone.
"This place, where the industries will grow, is where I will have a lot of jobs to do, such as building the infrastructure for education and transport," Lee said.
Lee's new party was created in early February through a hasty merger with a group of former Democratic Party members, led by former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, about two months ahead of the elections.
But the so-called "big tent" party split only 11 days after the merger, as the two Lees have clashed over who should lead the election campaign and policymaking activities.
Lee, 38, is known for becoming the first leader of a major political party as a young politician in his 30s in the country's history. He has run for the parliamentary seat in Seoul's northern district and never won. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Opposition leader retains ticket to his constituency
-
Car camping: How solo female campers enjoy outdoors
-
Tensions loom as doctors plan mass rally in deepening clash over med school quota