Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Actor Lee Jae-wook vows legal action against malicious rumors

    Actor Lee Jae-wook vows legal action against malicious rumors
  2. 2

    Police raid striking doctors' homes, offices, after deadline passes on return-to-work order

    Police raid striking doctors' homes, offices, after deadline passes on return-to-work order
  3. 3

    Yoon touts improved Japan ties on Independence Movement Day as gateway to 'new world'

    Yoon touts improved Japan ties on Independence Movement Day as gateway to 'new world'
  4. 4

    S. Korea, US voice 'deep concern' over NK's definition of S. Korea as 'hostile' country

    S. Korea, US voice 'deep concern' over NK's definition of S. Korea as 'hostile' country
  5. 5

    S.Coups of Seventeen gets military exemption due to knee injury

    S.Coups of Seventeen gets military exemption due to knee injury
  1. 6

    Korean stocks benefit from Zuckerberg's Seoul visit

    Korean stocks benefit from Zuckerberg's Seoul visit
  2. 7

    Most doctors refuse to end strike on last day of ultimatum

    Most doctors refuse to end strike on last day of ultimatum
  3. 8

    Vote on bill to probe first lady lays bare Democratic Party split

    Vote on bill to probe first lady lays bare Democratic Party split
  4. 9

    Address by President Yoon Suk Yeol on the 105th March 1st Independence Movement Day

    Address by President Yoon Suk Yeol on the 105th March 1st Independence Movement Day
  5. 10

    Cooperation among N. Korea, Russia, China, Iran raises possibility of 'simultaneous conflicts': US general

    Cooperation among N. Korea, Russia, China, Iran raises possibility of 'simultaneous conflicts': US general
피터빈트

'Exhuma' tops 5 mln admissions in 10 days since release

By Yonhap

Published : March 2, 2024 - 14:18

    • Link copied

A screenshot of A screenshot of "Exhuma" (Showbox)

Director Jang Jae-hyun's occult flick "Exhuma" continues its strong box-office performance, surpassing 3 million cumulative viewers in just one week since its release.

According to the distributor Showbox on Saturday, the supernatural thriller topped 5 million cumulative viewers earlier in the day, becoming the most-viewed film released this year.

Starring Choi Min-sik and Kim Go-eun, it follows two shamans, a feng shui expert and a mortician, who team up to get to the bottom of a series of mysterious events plaguing a wealthy US-based family by exhuming its ancestor's grave in a remote Korean village. (Yonhao)

More from Headlines