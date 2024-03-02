'Exhuma' tops 5 mln admissions in 10 days since release

Director Jang Jae-hyun's occult flick "Exhuma" continues its strong box-office performance, surpassing 3 million cumulative viewers in just one week since its release.

According to the distributor Showbox on Saturday, the supernatural thriller topped 5 million cumulative viewers earlier in the day, becoming the most-viewed film released this year.

Starring Choi Min-sik and Kim Go-eun, it follows two shamans, a feng shui expert and a mortician, who team up to get to the bottom of a series of mysterious events plaguing a wealthy US-based family by exhuming its ancestor's grave in a remote Korean village. (Yonhao)