'Exhuma' tops 5 mln admissions in 10 days since release

Most Popular
-
1
Actor Lee Jae-wook vows legal action against malicious rumors
-
2
Police raid striking doctors' homes, offices, after deadline passes on return-to-work order
-
3
Yoon touts improved Japan ties on Independence Movement Day as gateway to 'new world'
-
4
S. Korea, US voice 'deep concern' over NK's definition of S. Korea as 'hostile' country
-
5
S.Coups of Seventeen gets military exemption due to knee injury
-
6
Korean stocks benefit from Zuckerberg's Seoul visit
-
7
Most doctors refuse to end strike on last day of ultimatum
-
8
Vote on bill to probe first lady lays bare Democratic Party split
-
9
Address by President Yoon Suk Yeol on the 105th March 1st Independence Movement Day
-
10
Cooperation among N. Korea, Russia, China, Iran raises possibility of 'simultaneous conflicts': US general
'Exhuma' tops 5 mln admissions in 10 days since releaseBy Yonhap
Published : March 2, 2024 - 14:18
Director Jang Jae-hyun's occult flick "Exhuma" continues its strong box-office performance, surpassing 3 million cumulative viewers in just one week since its release.
According to the distributor Showbox on Saturday, the supernatural thriller topped 5 million cumulative viewers earlier in the day, becoming the most-viewed film released this year.
Starring Choi Min-sik and Kim Go-eun, it follows two shamans, a feng shui expert and a mortician, who team up to get to the bottom of a series of mysterious events plaguing a wealthy US-based family by exhuming its ancestor's grave in a remote Korean village. (Yonhao)
More from Headlines
-
Opposition leader retains ticket to his constituency
-
Car camping: How solo female campers enjoy outdoors
-
Tensions loom as doctors plan mass rally in deepening clash over med school quota