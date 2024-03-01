NewJeans, Silica Gel win 3 prizes at KMAs; Beenzino nets album of the year

The winners of the 21st Korean Music Awards have been revealed, with K-pop girl group NewJeans and rock band Silica Gel tying for the most prizes with three categories each. Rapper Beenzino clinched album of the year with "Nowitzki."

The 21st KMA Awards ceremony was held Thursday at Prism Studio in southern Seoul. NewJeans won song of the year and best K-pop song for "Ditto," and also won the best K-pop album prize for "Get Up."

The group had also won three awards a year before, including rookie of the year, best K-pop album and best K-pop song.

Silica Gel won the trophy for best modern rock song for the third year running. The band also won musician of the year and best modern rock album. Both "Machine Boy" and "Tik Tak Tok," albums released in April and August last year, were recognized for their value and uniqueness.

With his win, Beenzino became the first hip-hop artist in eight years to win album of the year. He also won in the best rap & hip-hop album category with the same album.

The rookie of the year trophy went to the four-member multinational girl group Kiss of Life.