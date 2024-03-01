S.Coups of Seventeen gets military exemption due to knee injury

S.Coups, leader of boy group Seventeen, has been exempted from military service due to his knee injury, local media said Friday.

S.Coups suffered a knee injury in August 2023 and underwent surgery. The artist’s agency, Pledis Entertainment, announced that S.Coups injured his left knee while filming with Seventeen members and was diagnosed with an anterior cruciate ligament rupture.

Following his surgery, S.Coups was unable to participate in activities related to Seventeen's 11th mini album, “Seventeenth Heaven,” which was released in October last year, as well as in the group's dome tour in Japan dubbed "Follow."

Seventeen is set to make a comeback in April, with S.Coups reportedly said to be taking part. S.Coups will also participate in the upcoming Seventeen concerts, which will kick off on March 30-31 at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium before the release of the group's new album. The agency noted that S.Coups may not be able to take part in every performance, depending on his knee recovery.

Jeonghan, a member who took time off from group activities due to having ankle surgery in December, will also resume activities with S.Coups.