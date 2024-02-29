Ex-judge, ex-prosecutor recommended as anti-corruption agency chief

A former veteran judge and a former prosecutor have been recommended as candidates for the head of the anti-corruption agency, a nomination committee said Thursday.

Oh Dong-woon, a former judge at the Seoul High Court, and Lee Myong-sun, who served as the chief prosecutor at the Anyang Branch of the Suwon District Prosecutors' Office, were tapped as the nominees for Chief Prosecutor of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, according to the committee.

With the nominations, President Yoon Suk Yeol will name a final candidate, who will undergo a parliamentary confirmation hearing.

Currently, the anti-corruption agency's chief prosecutor seat remains vacant after the inaugural chief completed his three-year term on Jan. 20. The body was created in 2021 to uproot corruption among high-ranking officials. (Yonhap)