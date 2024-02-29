'Burnt Offering III' takes top prize at Seoul Arts Awards

Most Popular
'Burnt Offering III' takes top prize at Seoul Arts AwardsBy Hwang Dong-hee
Published : Feb. 29, 2024 - 15:43
The dance performance “Burnt Offering III” by the 99 Art Company has won the top prize at the Second Seoul Arts Awards.
The Seoul Foundation for Arts and Culture presented the award, which was accompanied by a prize of 20 million won ($1,498), during the award ceremony at the National Theater of Korea’s Haneul Round Theater on Wednesday.
Choreographed by Jang Hye-rim, the artistic director of the 99 Art Company, "Burnt Offering III" draws inspiration from the movements and rhythms of "seungmu," aligning them with a contemporary prayer ceremony. Seungmu is a traditional Korean dance performed by Buddhist monks. The piece explores the meaning of rituals and offerings through repetitive routines, offering a modern interpretation of sacrifice.
The winning rendition is the third version of the work that premiered in 2019 as part of the "Sweden Connection," a collaborative double bill between Korea National Contemporary Dance Company and Sweden's Skanes Dansteater.
"(Burnt Offering III) is based on solid research on the Seungmu rhythm and Korean dance. It incorporates a multifaceted method of expression through objects, lighting, costumes, and music, among other elements," said the judging panel in the commentary.
In the best excellence award category, "Our Class" by Cheongchun 5wol (theater), "Bach Matthaus Passion BWV244" by Collegium Vocale Seoul (music), “2023 Traditional Creative Music Group 4 In Nori’s 10th Anniversary Concert ‘X’” by 4 In Nori (traditional), and Shin Mee-kyoung's “Time/Material: Performing Museology” (visual) were selected.
Each received a prize of 15 million won. No winners were selected in the interdisciplinary arts category.
The Seoul Arts Awards recognizes outstanding works in the performing arts field that showcase competitiveness among the projects supported by the SFAC and performed in Seoul in the previous year.
The awards span six genres: theater, dance, music, traditional, visual and interdisciplinary. Each genre features awards for best excellence, the Porsche Frontier Award (10 million won), and the Special Jury Prize (5 million won), with the grand prize selected from the best excellence winners.
At last year's inaugural Seoul Arts Awards, the grand prize went to Heo Yoon-jeong’s “The Song and Dance -- Climax” in the traditional category. Gayageum player Heo is also a member of the jazz and gugak crossover ensemble Black String.
