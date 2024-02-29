National Hangeul Museum eyes bigger role ahead of 10th anniversary

A touring exhibition on Hangeul was held at the Korean Cultural Centers in Beijing, China in 2023. (National Hangeul Museum) A touring exhibition on Hangeul was held at the Korean Cultural Centers in Beijing, China in 2023. (National Hangeul Museum)

The National Hangeul Museum is looking to launch several exhibitions this year to boost its presence as the state-run institution prepares to mark its 10th anniversary on Hangeul Day on Oct. 9. A series of touring exhibitions will take place in cities around the country and abroad year-round, with exhibitions in Korea already underway. The exhibition “Children in a Happy World of Their Own” kicked off in January in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, the first of five stops in the tour. On display are Hangeul magazines for children published from 1923 to 1935 and documents that reveal efforts to teach Hangeul during the Japanese colonial rule over the Korean Peninsula from 1910 to 1945, when the authorities repressed Korean culture, including the use of Hangeul. Songs for children written in Hangeul in the last 100 years, including the viral YouTube song “Baby Shark,” will be revisited in the exhibition “Singing the Colors of Children’s Hearts,” which will open in May.

An exhibition about a song describing Joseon-era spaces around Seoul took place at the National Hangeul Museum in Seoul from September 2023 to February 2024. (National Hangeul Museum) An exhibition about a song describing Joseon-era spaces around Seoul took place at the National Hangeul Museum in Seoul from September 2023 to February 2024. (National Hangeul Museum)

“Hanyangga: An Ode to Seoul,” which will open in October, will explore a song composed by Hansangeosa in 1844 that describes the royal palaces and surrounding marketplaces. Hanyang is the old name for Seoul used during the Joseon era (1392-1910). Exhibitions in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, in June and in Jeju City, Jeju Island, in October will include discussions on dialects on the sidelines of the annual festivals there that select the best dialect speakers. “For us, that’s an opening,” a Hangeul Museum official said of the plan. “Having those festivalgoers join the roundtable is what matters. That way we bond around the opportunity to talk about dialects that have been around for a very long time. Discussing how we can preserve and continue their usage is a starter,” the official added. The Hangeul Museum will hold an exhibition from April to October entitled “On Dialects” featuring collections of literary works and documents that look at the efforts made so far to preserve different dialects.

A children’s magazine showing the use of dialects. (National Hangeul Museum) A children’s magazine showing the use of dialects. (National Hangeul Museum)