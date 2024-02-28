[Today’s K-pop] Le Sserafim’s 3rd EP becomes million-seller

Le Sserafim sold more than 1 million copies of its third EP, according to a local tally on Wednesday.

The EP “Easy” is the group’s third million-selling album, following its second EP “Antifragile” and first studio album “Unforgiven.”

The new mini album logged close to 990,000 in first-week sales, failing to surpass that of the first LP, but topped Oricon’s daily and weekly album rankings as well as the iTunes Top Albums chart in 18 regions.

The title song from the five-track album climbed up to No. 7 on Melon's Top 100, the largest domestic music chart.

The group uploaded a dance video for the song on Wednesday as well as six different remixes of the song.

Babymonster to bring out album in April