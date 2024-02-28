[Today’s K-pop] Le Sserafim’s 3rd EP becomes million-seller

Most Popular
[Today’s K-pop] Le Sserafim’s 3rd EP becomes million-sellerBy Hwang You-mee
Published : Feb. 28, 2024 - 17:27
Le Sserafim sold more than 1 million copies of its third EP, according to a local tally on Wednesday.
The EP “Easy” is the group’s third million-selling album, following its second EP “Antifragile” and first studio album “Unforgiven.”
The new mini album logged close to 990,000 in first-week sales, failing to surpass that of the first LP, but topped Oricon’s daily and weekly album rankings as well as the iTunes Top Albums chart in 18 regions.
The title song from the five-track album climbed up to No. 7 on Melon's Top 100, the largest domestic music chart.
The group uploaded a dance video for the song on Wednesday as well as six different remixes of the song.
Babymonster to bring out album in April
Babymonster officially announced Wednesday that it will make a comeback on April 1 with its first EP, this time with all seven members.
Label YG Entertainment uploaded a teaser clip for the album that spelled out the group’s name using “7” instead of “T,” to highlight the fact.
Ahyun was absent from the debut single “Batter Up,” as she decided to take some time off due to health reasons, but rejoined the team since the pre-release “Stuck In The Middle” that came out on Feb. 1.
The rookie girl group’s music video for “Batter Up” amassed 22.59 million views on YouTube in 24 hours, setting a record for that of a K-pop debut song. The video hit the 50 million, 100 million and 200 million milestones on the platform in 4, 18 and 53 days, respectively, all in record times.
BTOB to hold fan concert next month
BTOB will host a fan concert in Seoul on March 22-24, said agency BTOB Company on Wednesday.
Dubbed “Our Dream,” it is the band’s first-ever fan concert and also will be the first time in about a year with all six members performing together.
The bandmates left Cube Entertainment in November last year after 11 years. Lee Changsub and Yook Sungjae signed with Fantagio and IWillMedia, respectively, to pursue acting careers as well, and the rest of the members joined DOD.
On Tuesday, DOD announced that it is setting up BTOB Company, having reached an agreement with their former agency over the rights to the group name.
Purple Kiss to bring out 6th EP: report
Girl group Purple Kiss will release its sixth EP in March, according to a local media report Wednesday.
Agency RBW Entertainment confirmed the news following the report.
The six-member act will be returning about six months after its first single “Festa” that was full of teen vibes and will show a completely different side, added the management company.
Last month, the group wrapped up the Japan leg of its first international tour named after the single in Tokyo. It was an extension of its US tour held in October and November last year which visited 17 cities in the country. In January, the bandmates also greeted fans in Seoul at their first fan concert.
