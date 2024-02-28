Hyundai wins most safety awards in US assessment

Hyundai Motor Group announced Wednesday that it has won the highest number of vehicle safety awards from the US Insurance Institute of Highway Safety among all assessed global automakers this year.

According to the South Korean automaker, its three brands -- Hyundai Motor Company, Kia and Genesis -- won a combined 16 Top Safety Pick and TSP+ awards at this year’s annual assessment.

“Hyundai Motor Group is proud to have earned the industry leadership position in the recent IIHS 2024 TSP and TSP+ award results,” said Brian Latouf, global chief safety and quality officer at Hyundai Motor Group.

“At Hyundai, safety is foundational for our vehicle designs as demonstrated by obtaining the industry’s best safety accolades for 16 of our products.”

By brand, Hyundai Motor Company and Genesis each won seven safety awards while Kia took home two honors. The three brands’ award-winning vehicles are the Kona, the Ioniq 6, the Elantra, the Ioniq 5, the Tucson, the Palisade, the Santa Cruz, the Electrified G80, the GV60, the GV80, the G80, the G90, the Electrified GV70, the GV70, the Telluride and the Sportage.