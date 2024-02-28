Rush of male singers' concerts, fan meetings marks spring

Most Popular
Rush of male singers' concerts, fan meetings marks springBy Lee Jung-youn
Published : Feb. 28, 2024 - 15:15
This spring will see a rush of male singers, both members of groups and solo artists, holding concerts and fan meetings.
Singer-actor Hwang Min-hyun, who is also a member of the boy band NU'EST and Wanna One, will hold three days of fan meetings March 8-10 at the Shinhan Card Artium in COEX, Gangnam-gu, Seoul. Hwang will perform his new single, to be released in March, at the fan meeting, Pledis Entertainment, Hwang's agency, said.
Daesung of Big Bang will hold his first-ever solo fan meeting, "D's ROAD in SEOUL," at the Blue Square Master Card Hall in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, March 16-17.
On March 5, Daesung will release new single "Falling Slowly," its music video starring top actors Kim Seon-ho and Moon Ga-young.
Meanwhile, Niel of Teen Top is looking forward to his first solo concert. "Nieliss NIEL 1st Solo Concert" will take place on March 17 at Shinhan Card's SOL Pay Square Live Hall in Mapu-gu, Seoul.
After debuting as a member of Teen Top in 2010, Niel released his first solo album in 2015 and has built his career as a solo artist. In December, Niel held a solo event that was a mix of music and a talk show. The artist’s agency, New Entry, explained that the upcoming concert will focus on Niel as a singer.
Xiumin and Baekhyun of EXO will hold a solo fan meeting and a concert, respectively.
Xiumin's standalone fan meeting titled "Frozen Time" will take place March 23 at Yes 24 Live Hall in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul, to celebrate his birthday. This is the second birthday fan meeting following "XHBD: Xiumin, Happy Birthday," which was held on March 26 last year.
After presenting a total of seven solo fan meetings in several Korean cities earlier this year, Baekhyun will return with solo concert "Lonsdaleite" at the KSPO Dome March 16-17. After the concert in Seoul, Baekhyun will tour 13 Asian cities, including Tokyo, Singapore, Taipei, Ho Chi Minh and Manila through May.
In addition to performing solo, Xiumin and Baekhyun will take part in EXO's fan meeting on April 14. "2024 Exo Fan Meeting: One” will be held at Inspire Arena in Yeongjong-do, Incheon. The group’s fan meeting comes in a year, and six members -- Suho, Xiumin, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol and DO -- will participate, as Kai and Sehun are currently doing the mandatory military service.
Son Ho-young, vocalist of the group god, will celebrate his birthday with fans through a fan concert.
Son has held fan meetings around March 26, his birthday, since 2006, and this year, he expanded the scale by holding performances over two days.
Son's fan concert, dubbed "Hoi Picnic," will take place in Blue Square Mastercard Hall, Seoul, March 23-24.
Group 2PM's JUN.K is returning to Korean fans after completing overseas concerts.
Jun.K will perform "2024 JUN.K CONCERT 'command C + you'" at the Donghae Art Center of Kwangwoon University in Nowon-gu, Seoul, April 6-7.
The concert is the singer's first event in Korea in about 16 months. His last fan meeting here was held in December 2022. Jun.K. has been active overseas in recent months, performing in Osaka and Yokohama last November and December and holding a concert in Tokyo on Feb. 9.
