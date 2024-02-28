‘A Dance of Spring’ brings leading contemporary dance choreographers to National Jeongdong Theater

Most Popular
‘A Dance of Spring’ brings leading contemporary dance choreographers to National Jeongdong TheaterBy Hwang Dong-hee
Published : Feb. 28, 2024 - 12:19
Leading contemporary dance choreographers are set to captivate audiences in a dance series at the National Jeongdong Theater in Korea in April.
The series entitled "A Dance of Spring" will showcase the creative brilliance of Ahn Eun-me, Ahn Ae-soon and Ahn Sung-soo on April 3, 5 and 7, respectively.
“A Dance of Spring” is a sequel to last year’s "A Midsummer Night's Dance," which featured works by choreographers in the traditional dance genre.
The series kicks off on April 3 with Ahn Eun-me's "Koshigi Monologue." Previously staged in 2019 and 2021 at the Yeongdeungpo Cultural Center, this piece delves into the wedding night experiences of older women, a narrative often overshadowed by embarrassment or societal discomfort, according to the choreographer. Ahn's choreography aims to vividly portray the memories of women aged 60 and above, delivering a powerful and self-directed message.
On April 5, Ahn Ae-soon's "Cheok" will be performed, premiered in 2021 as part of the Asia Dance Community Repertoire Production at the National Asian Culture Center Foundation. The performance explores the personal world obscured by absolute measurement. The word “cheok” is a measuring unit from the early Joseon era (1392-1910), approximately 30.3 centimeters, used to unify various measurements by King Sejong. Following the Seoul performance, "Cheok" is set to be performed in London and Manchester in May.
The series concludes on April 7 with Ahn Sung-soo's "Swing Again." Evolving from the Korea National Contemporary Dance Company's 2018 and 2019 productions of "Swing," this piece incorporates 1980s pop songs and the Academy Award-winning "Green Book" soundtracks into the rhythmic swing music.
Tickets for the performances will go on sale Thursday through the National Jeongdong Theater's official website and Interpark Ticket.
