‘A Dance of Spring’ brings leading contemporary dance choreographers to National Jeongdong Theater

Leading contemporary dance choreographers are set to captivate audiences in a dance series at the National Jeongdong Theater in Korea in April.

The series entitled "A Dance of Spring" will showcase the creative brilliance of Ahn Eun-me, Ahn Ae-soon and Ahn Sung-soo on April 3, 5 and 7, respectively.

“A Dance of Spring” is a sequel to last year’s "A Midsummer Night's Dance," which featured works by choreographers in the traditional dance genre.

The series kicks off on April 3 with Ahn Eun-me's "Koshigi Monologue." Previously staged in 2019 and 2021 at the Yeongdeungpo Cultural Center, this piece delves into the wedding night experiences of older women, a narrative often overshadowed by embarrassment or societal discomfort, according to the choreographer. Ahn's choreography aims to vividly portray the memories of women aged 60 and above, delivering a powerful and self-directed message.