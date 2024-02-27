[Today’s K-pop] Karina of aespa is dating actor Lee Jae-wook: report

Most Popular
[Today’s K-pop] Karina of aespa is dating actor Lee Jae-wook: reportBy Hwang You-mee
Published : Feb. 27, 2024 - 16:59
Karina of aespa and actor Lee Jae-wook are confirmed as dating, according to Lee's agency CJeS Studios on Tuesday.
The announcement follows a local media report that said the two have been dating since they both attended the fashion show in Milan for Prada’s fall/winter collection in January. It was love at first sight, the article said, citing an anonymous source.
Karina's label SM Entertainment is yet to comment on the news report.
Karina, as part of the quartet, will start touring Asia and Australia in June.
Lee debuted in 2018 and has appeared in hit dramas “Alchemy of Souls” and “Death’s Game” and will star in “The Impossible Heir,” which will start airing on Disney+ on Wednesday. Lee is also shooting the Netflix drama “Hong Rang.”
Twice tops 100m views with ‘Set Me Free’ music video
Twice garnered 100 million views with the music video for “Set Me Free” on YouTube, according to label JYP Entertainment on Tuesday.
It is the group’s 24th video to reach the milestone. This breaks its own record as the artist to have the most music videos to achieve the feat among female musicians.
“Set Me Free” is the main track from its 12th EP “Ready To Be” which came out in March last year and hit Billboard 200 at No. 2.
Meanwhile, the nine members made a comeback last week with their 13th EP “With YOU-th” which has nabbed the top spot on iTunes top albums chart in 25 regions. The music video for the focus track “One Spark” stayed atop YouTube’s music video trending worldwide chart for three days straight.
Chungha to release new album
Chungha is set to release a new album, according to local media reports on Monday.
A logo motion was uploaded online by agency More Vision on Tuesday, signaling the return of the songstress, a first since she joined the company in October last year.
She has taken about a year off, conceding later that she has considered quitting her music career.
Chungha first debuted as a member of the girl group I.O.I, through the audition show “Produce 101,” in 2016 and went solo after the project group disbanded the following year with her first EP “Hands On Me.”
Her last album was her second solo studio album, “Bare & Rare Pt. 1,” from July 2022. The second installment of the album was canceled as she parted ways with her then-agency MNH Entertainment.
Le Sserafim tops Oricon chart with 3rd EP
Le Sserafim’s third EP “Easy” claimed the No. 1 spot on Oricon’s weekly album ranking, according to the chart dated March 4.
It is the third consecutive album from the group to top the chart, following the second EP “Antifragile” and the first full album “Unforgiven.”
The new album logged 107,000 units sold in Japan in the first week, a record for the five-member group. It also topped Oricon’s daily album ranking upon release.
The titular track climbed up to No. 52 on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs global chart, streaming over 2 million times on the platform, another record for the group. The five members sang the English-language version of the song for the first time via Vevo Live Performance.
