[Today’s K-pop] Karina of aespa is dating actor Lee Jae-wook: report

Karina of aespa and actor Lee Jae-wook are confirmed as dating, according to Lee's agency CJeS Studios on Tuesday.

The announcement follows a local media report that said the two have been dating since they both attended the fashion show in Milan for Prada’s fall/winter collection in January. It was love at first sight, the article said, citing an anonymous source.

Karina's label SM Entertainment is yet to comment on the news report.

Karina, as part of the quartet, will start touring Asia and Australia in June.

Lee debuted in 2018 and has appeared in hit dramas “Alchemy of Souls” and “Death’s Game” and will star in “The Impossible Heir,” which will start airing on Disney+ on Wednesday. Lee is also shooting the Netflix drama “Hong Rang.”

