Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Medical grads abandon internships, robbing hospitals of respite hopes

    Medical grads abandon internships, robbing hospitals of respite hopes
  2. 2

    Government sets Thursday deadline for doctors' return

    Government sets Thursday deadline for doctors' return
  3. 3

    Woman dies after bungee jumping in mall

    Woman dies after bungee jumping in mall
  4. 4

    Wheel falls off truck and hits bus; 2 killed, 12 injured

    Wheel falls off truck and hits bus; 2 killed, 12 injured
  5. 5

    Fewer S. Koreans take parental leave; more opt to reduce work hours

    Fewer S. Koreans take parental leave; more opt to reduce work hours
  1. 6

    [From the Scene] 12 hours to get ER treatment -- it could get worse

    [From the Scene] 12 hours to get ER treatment -- it could get worse
  2. 7

    Over 150 elementary schools have no 1st graders: ministry

    Over 150 elementary schools have no 1st graders: ministry
  3. 8

    Korea to lift land use restrictions near military bases

    Korea to lift land use restrictions near military bases
  4. 9

    Teenage boy confesses to mistakenly stealing bike to take care of siblings

    Teenage boy confesses to mistakenly stealing bike to take care of siblings
  5. 10

    Broadcaster warned after omitting honorific for first lady

    Broadcaster warned after omitting honorific for first lady
피터빈트

Legal protections proposed for bar owners tricked into selling alcohol to minors

By No Kyung-min

Published : Feb. 27, 2024 - 13:59

    • Link copied

(123rf) (123rf)

Bar owners who are misled into selling alcohol to minors with fake IDs may soon have a way to prove their innocence using surveillance camera footage under a proposed rule change.

The Ministry of Government Legislation announced a public notice Tuesday for the amendment of the Enforcement Decree of the Food Sanitation Act, which contains new clauses that exempt those who unknowingly sell alcohol to customers under the age of 19 from punishment if video evidence is provided.

For 20 days until March 18, the ministry will survey public opinion on the proposed change, it said.

The announcement comes just 20 days after President Yoon Suk Yeol directed related bodies to devise legal protection for bar owners who are deceived by teenagers who exploit laws on the minor drinking ban.

The issue was raised by a small business owner during a Feb. 8 government-public debate session presided over by Yoon.

The current Food Sanitation Act imposes a two-month business suspension on vendors who were caught selling alcohol to minors for the first time. For a second violation, the suspension period is three months, while their business license is revoked for the third time.

On top of that, the Juvenile Protection Act subjects business owners to a punishment of up to two years in prison or a fine of up to 20 million won ($15,000).

The revised law aims to provide business owners a form of defense by taking into account their statements alongside video footage, acknowledging instances where business owners were tricked by minors using a fake ID, or those who were victims of theft, assault or threats.

More from Headlines