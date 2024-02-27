Seoul shares open lower ahead of key US economic data

Most Popular
-
1
Medical grads abandon internships, robbing hospitals of respite hopes
-
2
[AtoZ into Korean mind] Death & denial: Why Koreans refuse to contemplate the end
-
3
Government sets Thursday deadline for doctors' return
-
4
Woman jailed for extortion, assault of celebrity she dated for 10 days
-
5
Wheel falls off truck and hits bus; 2 killed, 12 injured
-
6
Woman dies after bungee jumping in mall
-
7
Fewer S. Koreans take parental leave; more opt to reduce work hours
-
8
Teenage boy confesses to mistakenly stealing bike to take care of siblings
-
9
[From the Scene] 12 hours to get ER treatment -- it could get worse
-
10
Aegibong Peace Ecopark poised to become popular border-area tourism spot
Seoul shares open lower ahead of key US economic dataBy Yonhap
Published : Feb. 27, 2024 - 09:36
South Korean stocks started lower Tuesday as investors took a cautious mode ahead of major US economic data releases later this week, including the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index dropped 4.77 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,642.31 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Overnight, the US stock market closed lower on profit-taking following a rally last week.
Investors were also taking a wait-and-see mode ahead of the release of the core personal consumption expenditures price index Thursday, which is closely monitored by the Fed.
In Seoul, big-cap shares started mixed.
Top-cap Samsung Electronics gained 0.27 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix slid 2.41 percent.
Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution rose 1.1 percent, and its smaller rival Posco Future M jumped 1.57 percent, while Samsung SDI retreated 0.38 percent.
Hyundai Motor, the country's largest carmaker, increased 0.21 percent, and its smaller affiliate Kia climbed 0.26 percent.
Leading chemical producer LG Chem advanced 1.9 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,332.40 won against the US dollar, down 1.3 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Government sets Thursday deadline for doctors' return
-
[KH Explains] Will Yoon's 'value-up' drive end Korea discount?
-
Democratic Party of Korea’s beef with prosecutors, explained