[영어답게 표현하기] 유용한 비즈니스 영어 표현들

이번 회에는 저희 책 Advanced Vocab에서 소개한 중상급 영단어들을 알려드립니다. 단어의 우리말 뜻을 기억하는 데에 그치지 않고, 난이도 있는 단어를 실제로 활용하는 단계까지 나아가 보기 바랍니다.

〈경제, 비즈니스, 돈〉

1. delinquent [dilíŋkwənt] 채무를 갚지 못한, 작은 범죄를 저지른

‘청소년범’을 juvenile delinquent라고 하는 것처럼 ‘범죄를 저지른’, ‘범법자’라는 의미도 있지만, 보통 ‘채무를 불이행한’이라는 뜻으로 쓴다.

The number of delinquent mortgage payments hit a record high during the third quarter, due to the rising unemployment rate.

실업률의 증가로 인해 모기지 상환 불이행 건수가 3분기에 최고를 기록했다.

● 지난 2월 신용카드 연체율은 대폭 하락했다.

Credit card delinquency rates fell sharply in February.

2. denomination [dinɑ̀mənéiʃən] 액면가

de(completely)+nomination(‘명목상의’라는 뜻인 nominal과 같은 어원으로 이름을 짓는다는 뜻)으로 구성된 단어다. ‘이름을 짓다’에서 ‘액수를 매기다’라는 뜻으로 발전했다. 지폐의 ‘액면가’ 혹은 ‘액면을 정하는 법’을 의미한다.

The highest dollar denomination printed by the U.S. is the $100 bill and features the face of Benjamin Franklin.

미국 화폐의 가장 높은 액면가는 100달러이며 벤저민 프랭클린이 그려져 있다.

● 최고액권인 5만원권이 2009년 도입되었다.

The 50,000 won bill, the currency’s highest denomination, was introduced in 2009.

3. derivative [dirívətiv] 파생 상품

‘유래하다’, ‘파생하다’라는 뜻을 지닌 동사 derive의 명사형이다. 파생된 것, 특히 ‘금융 파생 상품’을 뜻한다.

More than a year later, there have been no new regulations placed on the complicated derivatives that triggered the 2008 financial meltdown.

1년이 더 지난 후에도 2008년 금융 위기를 초래한 복잡한 파생 상품에 대해 새로운 규제가 가해지지 않았다.

● 코스피 선물과 옵션이 거래되는 한국거래소는 세계에서 가장 큰 파생상품 거래소 중 하나다.

The Korea Exchange, which lists Kospi Index Futures & Options, is one of the world's largest derivatives exchanges.

4. disbursement [disbə́ːrsmənt] 지출

dis(away)+bursement(purse와 같은 어원)으로 구성된 단어다. ‘지갑에서 돈이 나가다’라는 의미에서 유래하여 ‘돈을 지불하다’라는 뜻이 되었다. 특히 펀드에서 돈을 지불하는 것을 일컫는다.

Thanks to the IMF's $21 billion disbursement, the South Korean economy was able to recover.

IMF에서 210억 달러를 지불해준 덕에 한국 경제는 회복할 수 있었다.

● 중소기업을 위한 대출금 지불이 10년 동안 최고를 기록했다.

Loan disbursement for SMEs reached the highest point in the past 10 years.

5. entity [éntəti] 회사나 조직 등의 실체

기본 뜻은 ‘독립된 존재’이다. 기업이나 정부 부처 등 ‘독립적인 조직’을 뜻한다.

A limited liability company (LLC) is a business entity in which the members generally have no personal liability.

유한 책임 회사는 일반적으로 구성원들이 개인적인 책임은 지지 않는 기업이다.

● 그 회사는 전사적 자원관리를 위한 소프트웨어 개발을 전문으로 할 별도 법인을 만들기로 결정했다.

The company decided to form a separate entity that would specialize in developing software for ERP.

6. foreclose [fɔːrklóuz] 주택을 차압하다

돈을 빌린 사람이 상환할 금액을 제때 내지 못할 때 담보가 되는 자산의 소유권을 채권자가 갖는 것을 말한다. 모기지(mortgage)를 통해 주택을 구입하고 장기간에 걸쳐 금액을 상환하는 경우, 상환해야 할 금액을 내지 못하면 be foreclosed(차압 되다)라고 표현한다. 명사형은 foreclosure이다.

Although the rate of foreclosures has begun to decline, the banks are still seizing thousands of properties every month.

주택 차압 비율이 줄기 시작했으나 은행은 아직도 매달 수천 건의 부동산을 압류하고 있다.

● 모기지 연체율이 최고에 달해 전체 모기지 설정 건 중 5%가 차압 절차를 밟고 있다.

Mortgage delinquency is at a record high, and about five percent of outstanding mortgages are in foreclosure proceedings.

7. gratuity [ɡrətjúːəti] 팁

‘감사’를 뜻하는 gratitude와 어원이 같은 단어다. 각종 서비스에 대해 지불하는 ‘팁’을 뜻한다.

In American restaurants, waiters expect a gratuity of 15% to 20% of the total bill.

미국 식당 웨이터들은 총 청구 금액의 15%에서 20% 정도의 팁을 기대한다.

● 한국에서는 팁이 일반적이지 않아 대부분의 식당은 팁을 받지 않는다.

In South Korea, tipping is not customary, and most restaurants do not receive gratuity.