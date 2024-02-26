Korea National Contemporary Dance Company kicks off season with 'Jungle'

The Korea National Contemporary Dance Company will kick off the 2024 season with a new production entitled “Jungle,” choreographed by Kim Sung-yong, the company's director and artistic director.

“Jungle” is set to be staged April 11-14 at the Seoul Arts Center’s CJ Towol Theater. Kim officially took his position on May 11, 2023, for a three-year term.

In October, Kim’s “Jungle -- Sense and Response” premiered as the opening piece at the International Modern Dance Festival (MODAFE), the country's longest-running festival for modern and contemporary dance, making it his first choreographic work after taking office.

Returning as a full repertory piece, "Jungle" will feature the same 17 dancers who performed in the premiere.

While last year's work showed movements that focused on the “sense and response” captured in the process of dancers making movements, this year's “Jungle” focuses on the dancers’ uniqueness, according to the KNCDC.