Korea's BBQ Chicken tops US fast-food chicken ranking: magazine

Founded in 1993, Taste of Home is a US media outlet specialized in food with a readership of 1.9 million and average monthly website traffic of 20 million visits, making it a respected voice in the food industry in the US.

In a significant achievement for South Korean cuisine, BBQ Chicken has topped a fast-food chicken ranking in the United States, the Korean fried chicken franchise announced Monday.

Taste of Home compared various chicken brands including BBQ Chicken to select the best fast-food chicken. (Taste of Home website)

The US magazine released the results after sampling fried chicken from seven fast-food chicken chains nationwide.

Taste of Home has rated BBQ Chicken as the best in the fast-food chicken category. Additionally, in a ranking of wing products from 10 renowned chicken brands, BBQ chicken emerged as the top choice.

A BBQ official was quoted as saying, "It is truly meaningful to surpass several global chicken franchises and capture the top spot in the United States."

"What is more noteworthy is that BBQ edged out KFC, one of the most beloved chicken brands among Americans," he was further quoted as saying.

The magazine was quoted as reporting the taste of BBQ Chicken as "tender and juicy."

BBQ operates over 700 branches across 57 countries, including the US, Costa Rica, and the Philippines, with 27 out of 50 US states hosting their BBQ outlets.