[팟캐스트] (562) 떠들썩한 의대 증원 이모저모

[팟캐스트] (562) 떠들썩한 의대 증원 이모저모By Choi Jeong-yoon
Published : Feb. 29, 2024 - 14:07
진행자: 최정윤, Ali Abbot
Government sets deadline for doctors to return by Thursday
[1] Amid lingering tensions between doctors and the government over the latter's plan to increase the medical school enrollment quota, the government has upped the pressure, issuing doctors with an ultimatum to return to work by Thursday.
*latter: 후자, 마지막 (〈-〉former 전자)
*ultimatum: 최후통첩 (final notice, warning, etc.)
[2] The government will not hold medical residents accountable for walking out if they return to work by the deadline, according to Interior and Safety Minister Lee Sang-min, who spoke at a briefing Monday. Previously, the government has warned of a possible suspension or revocation of medical licenses and even prosecution if doctors and medical residents do not return to work.
*hold accountable: 책임지게 하다, 책임을 물다/ hold sb accountable for sth/ accountable: 책임이 있는
*revocation: 폐지, 철회
[3] As of Friday 7 p.m., more than 10,000 junior doctors, or 80.5 percent of the country's, have handed in resignation letters at 100 training hospitals, while 9,000 of them stayed off work. Walkouts of medical staff have continued for seven consecutive days leading to major general hospitals in Seoul having reduced planned surgeries by up to 50 percent, sparking a serious health crisis in the country.
*stay off: 출석하지 않고 있다to not go/ 삼가다, 멀리하다 to avoid
*spark: v.유발하다, 촉발시키다, n.불꽃
[4] "Facing up to the seriousness of the current situation, I appeal (to you all) for the last time ... (the government) won't hold you accountable for the past if you return to the hospitals you left by Thursday," Lee said.
*appeal: v.호소하다, 상고하다, 관심을 끌다 n.매력
기사 원문:
https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20240226050521&ACE_SEARCH=1
-
jychoi@heraldcorp.com
-
Articles by Choi Jeong-yoon
