Hong Sang-soo wins Berlin Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize with 'A Traveler's Needs'

Hong Sang-soo poses with the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize for “A Traveler’s Needs” after the award ceremony during the 74th Berlin International Film Festival in Berlin, Saturday. (EPA-Yonhap)

South Korean director Hong Sang-soo clinched the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize with his new film "A Traveler's Needs" at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival on Saturday.

The jury announced the award at the ceremony held at the Berlinale Palast. The Silver Bear is the festival's second-highest prize after the Golden Bear. It is Hong's second Grand Jury Prize, following his win for "The Novelist's Film" in 2022.

"I’d like to thank the jury. I don’t know what you saw in the film. I am curious," said Hong in English during the award ceremony, drawing laughter from the audience.

He also thanked Carlo Chatrian, the artistic director of the Berlin International Film Festival, who had invited him multiple times, expressing his appreciation for the support.

"A Traveler’s Needs," Hong's 31st feature film, revolves around Iris (played by Isabelle Huppert), a woman from France, who relies on makkeolli -- Korean rice wine -- for comfort, plays a child’s recorder in a park and teaches French to two women, Isong (Kim Seung-yun) and Won-ju (Lee Hye-young).

This is the third collaboration between Hong and the Cannes-winning French actress Huppert, after “In Another Country” (2012) and “Claire's Camera” (2018).