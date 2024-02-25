[From the Scene] Posco Future M automates as it eyes cathode crown

GWANGYANG, South Jeolla Province -- Safety goggles, helmets and dust masks were waiting on the desks in the auditorium at Posco Future M’s secondary battery materials complex in Gwangyang, South Jeolla Province, Thursday. After a brief introduction of the world’s largest cathode plant, a group of reporters equipped with safety gear headed to the Gwangyang Cathode Plant2.

Asked to wear disposable overshoes, the visitors were greeted with an air shower before they could enter the cathode production facility. The air shower, which lasts about 15 seconds, removes dust and other particles to maintain a contaminant-free environment. Site operators underlined the importance of keeping the production facility at cleanroom standards of decontamination to ensure the best quality cathode products.

Inside the facility, cathode production lines and saggars stretched as far as the eye could see. Saggars are ceramic containers used for the combination of precursors and lithium to produce cathodes. It takes about three days to produce the final products of nickel, cobalt, manganese and aluminum, or NCMA, cathodes and nickel, cobalt and aluminum, or NCA, cathodes.

Kim Dae-wan, vice plant leader at Gwangyang Cathode Plant2, pointed out how processing has become more effective with the introduction of robotics to the workplace.

“Human staff used to replace the saggars beforehand but now robot arms have been implemented to remove the saggar waste,” said Kim.

“Because we replace saggars on a mass scale, using the robot arms is much more efficient.”