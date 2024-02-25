Medical grads abandon internships, robbing hospitals of respite hopes

Patients wait for treatment after being transferred to a second hospital in Daejeon city amid the ongoing strike of trainee doctors. (Yonhap)

South Korea's health crisis deepened Sunday as the effects of the collective actions against the medical enrollment quota hike spread to recent medical graduates and fellows, raising concerns over who will fill the vacancy in health care left by striking trainee doctors.

According to medical communities, medical school graduates across the nation are considering taking action by giving up on their internships at teaching hospitals which they were to start at the beginning of March.

All 32 soon-to-be interns have given up employment in Chosun University Hospital and Soonchunhyang University Hospital respectively, and 60 at Chungnam National University Hospital.

Out of 101 interns, 86 handed in a waiver of internship at Chonnam National University Hospital, accumulating to more than 400 graduates of some 10 hospitals in the non-Seoul regions reported to have given up on their internship as of Sunday. Big hospitals in Seoul refused to give the number of graduates refusing to apply.

Medical graduates usually follow the steps of being employed and practicing at teaching hospitals as interns. South Korea has around 3,000 medical graduates a year.

"If pre-interns give up their appointments en masse and the hospital situations without them are prolonged, the workload of those who remain in hospitals will only increase," said an official at a training hospital in Seoul.

Such walkouts are expected to pose a heavy burden on fellow doctors who have been filling the gap, igniting another possibility that fellows could also leave hospitals.

Fellows are doctors who have finished medical school and residency and have chosen to further study a subspecialty in medicine, staying in the hospital on a contractual basis before being appointed as professors.

Fellow doctors and professors said they have been filling the gap left by junior doctors by treating outpatients, managing and taking care of inpatients, performing surgeries, and covering the night shifts.

Some hospitals are reported to have switched from the usual three-shift to two-shift system due to a lack of resources to keep the emergency room open around the clock.

Fellow doctors, who often renew their contracts yearly at the end of February, are seriously considering if they should extend their contracts, swayed by the heavy workload in a situation where the return of trainee doctors is unlikely, medical resources said.

"Originally, fellow doctors have a one-year contract, so not resuming the contract doesn't mean that they resign, it just means that they don't want to stay at the hospital anymore," one fellow doctor at a big hospital in Seoul said. "I think they're tired and can't do it anymore because they have to take on all the work that trainee doctors used to do."

He also expressed skepticism, saying, "There is an atmosphere that if you work hard and stay at the university hospital, you will only be criticized."

With the burden of over work, there is an atmosphere among fellows that they could be also be criticized despite their hard work by staying at the hospital, the source added.

"The reason hospitals are still open and running is because one fellow is doing the work of three trainee doctors," said another fellow doctor at a hospital in Seoul, warning that "a real health crisis would come after Feb 29."

With the current situation, 30 percent of university hospital doctors will leave by March, warned Kim Sung-geun, Vice Chairman of the emergency committee at the Korean Medical Association, saying that "the devastating situation has yet to start."

Groups of professors who had been encouraging trainee doctors and medical students to return to their positions have also shown a strong drive to join the collective actions, once the doctors are punished.

The Medical Professors Association of Korea released a statement Saturday that read: "As teachers, we will not just sit and watch unfair punishments imposed on our students." The association also signaled the possibility they could join the action unless there are reasonable measures taken.

The lingering walkout came despite the government's stern warning that those leading the collective action could face arrest, and those involved in a strike could have their medical licenses canceled.