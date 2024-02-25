[Herald Review] Eric Nam mesmerizes Korean fans with dance, voice

Singer Eric Nam performs during the Seoul performance of "Eric Nam House on a Hill World Tour" at Myunghwa Live Hall in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Saturday. (Live Nation Korea)

Singer Eric Nam visited Korean fans for the first time in a year and three months.

On Saturday, the Seoul performance of "Eric Nam House on a Hill World Tour" was held at Myunghwa Live Hall in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul. Despite the cold weather with rain and snow, about 2,000 fans visited the venue to enjoy Nam's performance.

The singer has been on a world tour starting from Orlando, Florida, the US, since September last year after releasing his English language album, "House on a Hill," on Sept. 8.

From September to December last year, he met with fans in 44 cities in North and South America, and will continue his tour in Asia, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand until April 5 this year. Saturday's concert in Seoul was the first concert in Korea in 15 months.

Appearing on stage in a fierce red jacket, Eric Nam performed "Sink or Swim" and "Undefined" with colorful dances. "Thank you so much for coming to my concert despite the cold weather. It's been a long time since I used Korean in concert. Please understand that I might get some errors in my head."

Intense and sexy dance songs dominated the beginning of the performance. "Some of the audiences who first came to my concert may feel surprised. Some people assume that I would sing calm ballad songs," said Nam. Audiences laughed and cheered, and waved flashlights on their phones when the singer started singing the emotional ballad song "Exist."

In the latter half of the performance, Nam performed four Korean songs: "Good for You," "Heaven's Door," "Runaway," and "Honestly..." After performing a total of 18 songs for about two hours, Nam reappeared on the stage as fans called for an encore. He ended the performance by singing "Only For a Moment" and "Congratulations," sending gratitude to his fans.

"I'm not sure when I'll release another album or hold another concert, but I'm secretly preparing for a few activities related to movies and TV shows. Please remember that I'm preparing quietly even if you can't see me for a while, and don't forget me," Nam said.