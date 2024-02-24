FM Cho meets with UNESCO chief in Brazil

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul (right) meets with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay on the sidelines of the Group of 20 foreign ministers' meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Saturday. (Yonhap)

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul has met with UNESCO's chief in Brazil to discuss ways to bolster cooperation in the ethics of artificial intelligence, as well as other issues, the foreign ministry said Saturday.

The meeting with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay took place Thursday (local time) on the sidelines of the Group of 20 foreign ministers' meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, the ministry said.

During the meeting, Cho said the two sides can expand cooperation as UNESCO has recommended a global standard-setting instrument for the ethical use of AI, while Seoul is set to host a global AI safety summit in May.

Azoulay expressed her gratitude for Seoul's support in UNESCO's various initiatives in Africa, such as vocational training.

The UNESCO chief then expressed hope for the successful hosting of the inaugural South Korea-Africa summit, to be held in South Korea in June, and for expanded cooperation between the two sides. (Yonhap)