[Weekender] Discover the joys of life without a smartphone

People stare at their phones as they ride the Seoul Metro on March 21, 2023. (Lee Sang-sub/The Korea Herald)

Kang, who majors in Korean medicine, meant to set a timer for 60 minutes so he could focus on his studies. But when he realized he had accidentally set the timer to 60 hours, it was already too late.

In December, college student Kang Min-gu was preparing for his final exams when he decided to put his cell phone in a special type of locker called the "Room of Immersion." Once items are placed in the cylinder, also called a "smartphone prison," and a timer is set, it can only be opened before the time is up by breaking it.

“I seriously thought about breaking it but decided to just go without the cell phone for 60 hours,” the 25-year-old told The Korea Herald during an interview this week.

“At first, it felt empty and strange, but in the end, it was a blessing,” Kang said, adding, "The accident happened at a time when I was already worried about whether I had separation anxiety with my cell phone, and spending almost three days without it was such a great experience.”

Lee In-ha, a manager of a book cafe in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul, also had a similar epiphany about being disconnected from the internet for a few days.

When she made a trip to Boracay in July last year, she and her friend purchased a minimum data service package that only allowed them to use a digital map.

“I had plenty of time to think without a cell phone and solved many of my concerns and worries. The trip proved that going without cell phones can be a wonderful thing,” Lee added.

Both Kang and Lee stumbled upon the joy of living without cell phones unexpectedly, and their experiences reveal how it is becoming more and more difficult to separate ourselves from our phones.

According to a survey by the Ministry of Science and ICT in 2022, a total of 23.6 percent of smartphone users are at risk of excessively relying on their devices, and another survey by the Pew Research Center showed rates of smartphone ownership have hit their highest in South Korea, where 98% report owning a smartphone.

However, despite our growing reliance on our phones, leaving them behind for a few hours may have some benefits.

“I don't want to be just a consumer of endless content; I want to be a creator. To achieve that, one needs to take breaks from digital devices to think and to cultivate their own ideas and inspirations,” Kang said.

Having experienced the benefits of a digital detox firsthand, Kang spends hours without a cell phone, which he says motivates him to write on his blog and think about how to run a book club he leads.

For others, a digital detox can represent a sense of achievement. Kim Ga-hyun, who will be in the second grade of middle school next month, spent the past month reducing her screen time almost by half.

"I’m still worried about falling behind in conversations with my friends and I really want to keep watching videos of Riiz (a K-pop boyband),” Kim said. “But, it does give me a sense of achievement that I finished what I’m supposed to do for the future.”

But, giving up one’s phone, even only for several hours, can come at a cost, as undivided attention has become a precious commodity in the modern world.