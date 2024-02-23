[Today’s K-pop] BTS hits 1.8b views with ‘Dynamite’ music video

(Credit: Big Hit Music) (Credit: Big Hit Music)

BTS has notched 1.8 billion views on YouTube for the first time with the music video for “Dynamite,” according to Big Hit Music on Friday. The disco pop tune was released in August 2020 as a digital single. It is the septet’s first English-language song and debuted atop Billboard’s Hot 100, a first for a K-pop act. The single topped the main songs chart three weeks and stayed on the chart for 32 weeks in total. It also earned the band a Grammy nomination, another first in K-pop history. The upbeat song had been streamed 700 million times in Japan as of April last year, according to Oricon. It is the second-ever song to achieve the feat and the first by an international artist. Treasure tops Oricon chart with 3rd Japan EP

Treasure placed its third EP in Japan, “Reboot – JP Special Selection” atop Oricon’s daily album rankings, according to YG Entertainment on Friday. All the albums the band has released in the country have landed at No. 1 on the chart. The new album, released Wednesday, consists of six tracks – lead single “Let It Burn” as well as Japanese-language versions of hit songs such as “Bona Bona,” which fronted its second studio album “Reboot.” The 11-member act is in the middle of its second Japan tour and will perform in Hiroshima on Friday, before wrapping it up in Kanagawa on March 2 and 3. In May, the group will start touring Southeast Asia, visiting five cities for eight concerts. Pentagon’s Wooseok to drop solo single

Wooseok of Pentagon will put out a solo single on Saturday, agency Undefined Entertainment said Friday. “Empty Paper” will include the main track “Navy Blue” and B-side track “Sketch.” In the first song, he compares how he stays positive to the bluish sky right before the sun rises, regardless of how dark unknown days are. The second captures the anxiety and confusion of youth, doubting one's own ability to fully realize potential. He will perform both songs for the first time in front of fans at his first solo fan meetup, in Seoul on Saturday. The musician debuted as the main rapper of Pentagon in October 2016. He signed with his current agency last month after the contract with Cube Entertainment expired after seven years. Seventeen’s S.Coups, Junghan to return

