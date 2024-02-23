Hyundai Motor pledges $1.1b investment in Brazil through 2032

Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun (right) and Brazilan President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (center) take a photo with a miniature of Hyundai's hydrogen-powered concept sports car N Vision 74 in a meeting at the Brazilian presidential office in Brasilia on Thursday. (Government of Brazil)

Hyundai Motor Group has vowed to invest $1.1 billion in Brazil as Chung Euisun, the head of the South Korean auto conglomerate, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva met at the latter’s presidential office in the capital city of Brasilia on Thursday, officials announced Friday.

Chung said Hyundai Motor Company’s Brazilian office and its local partners will plow the investment into future technology as well as eco-friendly sectors such as hydrogen.

“Hyundai Motor Group is not only about selling cars, but also looking to grow together with Brazil,” said Chung.

Established in 2012 with an annual capacity of 180,000 units, Hyundai Motor’s Brazilian plant in Sao Paulo is the automaker’s only manufacturing foothold in Latin America. The automaker announced a plan to expand the capacity to 220,000 units per year in 2018. The company also operates its regional headquarters in Brazil.

Brazil announced in December last year that the country would offer a total of 5.1 trillion won ($3.8 billion) worth of tax credits and subsidiaries for automakers investing in Brazil’s carbon reduction efforts.

The Brazilian president highlighted that Hyundai Motor was an important company that was growing in the country. The Brazilian government plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent in 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Acknowledging the Brazilian government’s efforts to go carbon-free, Chung expressed the willingness that Hyundai Motor Group will contribute to any aspects it can help in terms of the hydrogen and eco-friendly mobility sectors.