Snow depth exceeds gauge limit at a Gangwon site

A water deer is stuck in the snow on a mountainous area in Inje-gun, Gangwon Province, Thursday. (Yonhap)

Many parts of Gangwon Province have recorded substantial snowfall, with some eastern mountainous regions setting new records, according to a weather agency Friday.

The Korea Meteorological Administration announced that its weather station on Hyangro Mountain in Goseong reached its snow measurement limit of 160 centimeters for the first time. By 11 p.m. on Wednesday, the station had recorded 146.4 centimeters of snow.

The accumulation of snow is impeding access to the gauge used to measure the snow, an official from the weather agency said.

Other regions in Gangwon Province, including Pyeongchang, saw more than 50 centimeters of snow, while some mountainous areas of Gangneung, such as Wangsan, had more than 1 meter dumped on them.

The KMA forecast an additional 5 to 15 centimeters of snowfall on Friday in mountainous regions in Gangwon Province and the eastern coast of North Gyeongsang Province.

The heavy snow warning, previously issued for the east coast and mountainous areas in Gangwon Province, was lifted by 6 a.m. on Friday. Following the lifting, the provincial government deactivated the Level 1 emergency response for the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.