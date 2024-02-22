Most Popular
[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jungkook adds streaming record with ‘Standing Next to You’By Hwang You-mee
Published : Feb. 22, 2024 - 17:38
Jungkook of BTS has amassed 400 million streams on Spotify with his solo single “Standing Next to You,” Big Hit Music said Thursday.
The single reached the milestone in the shortest time for a K-pop solo song.
“Standing Next to You” is the focus track from his solo album “Golden” that was rolled out in November last year and is his fifth solo song to achieve the feat -- following “Seven (feat. Latto),” “3D (feat. Jack Harlow),” Charlie Puth collaboration “Left and Right” and “Euphoria.”
It debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 5 and is staying on the chart for 15 weeks in a row, tying his record streak set with “Seven.” The song leaped back up 20 rungs to No. 61 on the chart dated Feb. 24. His album “Golden” is also still on the Billboard 200, at No. 137, for a 15th consecutive week, after debuting at No. 2.
Blackpink’s Jisoo confirms setting up own company
Jisoo of Blackpink officially announced that she has set up her own label.
“I am starting new with the name Blissoo,” she wrote on her SNS account Wednesday. Promising that she will always try and let fans feel a range of happiness, the artist asked fans to support her throughout her journey ahead.
“Please give a lot of love to Blackpink, and me Jisoo,” she added.
She is the third member of the quartet to establish an individual label, after Jennie and Lisa. They renewed their contract with YG Entertainment in December last year but only for their group activities.
Meanwhile, the idol is cast as the female lead in the movie adaptation of web novel “Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint” starring opposite Lee Minho and started shooting in December.
Twice to unveil new song on NBC’s Today
Twice will unveil the lead single from its upcoming 13th EP at NBC’s Today show on Friday in the US, said label JYP Entertainment on Thursday.
The nine members left for New York on Monday.
They are set to bring out EP “With YOU-th” on Friday and will perform single “One Spark” on stage for the first time at the morning show as well as pre-release from the album “I Got You.” The latter, its third English-language single, was dropped in advance earlier this month and topped iTunes top songs chart in 41 regions.
The nonet will host a live showcase, dubbed “Our Golden Day,” on Feb. 27 to mark the release of the album.
In the meantime, it will go live in stadiums in Las Vegas, Los Angeles and New York in March, June and July, respectively, before performing at stadiums in Osaka and Kanagawa, Japan later in July.
GOT7’s Yugyeom tops iTunes chart in 16 regions with 1st solo LP
Yugyeom of GOT7 notched No. 1 spot on iTunes top albums chart in 16 regions with his first solo studio album “Trust Me,” agency AOMG said Thursday.
Main track “1 Minute” topped the top songs chart in 14 regions.
He dropped the track “La Sol Mi” in advance of the full release of the 14-track album last month and the R&B single landed atop iTunes top songs chart in three regions.
He will put the song on stage for the first time at a television music chart show on Thursday.
In January, he celebrated his 10th anniversary as a member of the seven-member act with a hand-written letter and shared the news of about his first solo LP.
