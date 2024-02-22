Veteran balladeer, drinker Sung Si-kyung launches Korean rice wine

South Korean balladeer Sung Si-kyung has launched a Korean rice wine under his new liquor brand Kyung on Thursday.

According to his agency SKJaewon the makgeolli rice wine is the first product the singer developed in collaboration with the startup brewery J1. Renowned for his appreciation of refined spirits, Sung engaged in every stage of crafting and perfecting the rice wine, an official from the agency said.

Named "Kyungtakju," this traditional fermented drink is crafted from ingredients like rice and fermentation starter, with an alcohol content of 12 percent. The typical alcohol content of commercially produced makgeolli is 6 to 9 percent.

Sung had previously shared his plan to launch a traditional liquor and promoted its distinctive taste on his YouTube channel last year. Boasting nearly 1.8 million subscribers as of February 2024, the channel predominantly features food content, showcasing Sung's enjoyment of diverse culinary experiences at restaurants.

Beyond the introduction of Kyungtakju, the liquor brand revealed its ongoing efforts to develop various types of alcoholic beverages.

The entry of a Korean celebrity into the liquor market aligns with a trend in the entertainment industry, exemplified by Korean American rapper Jay Park's foray into the scene with the launch of his own soju brand, 'Won Soju,' in February 2022.