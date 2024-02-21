[Today’s K-pop] Stray Kids to open pop-up store in Seoul

Most Popular
[Today’s K-pop] Stray Kids to open pop-up store in SeoulBy Hwang You-mee
Published : Feb. 21, 2024 - 18:38
A pop-up store and cafe for Stray Kids will open in Seoul from March 14 to March 31, according to an announcement by label JYP Entertainment on Wednesday.
The store, dubbed SKZoo’s Magic School, is themed after the animal-inspired version of the bandmates and is in line with the eight-member team’s fan meet event slated to be held in Seoul on March 29-31, for which the members will turn into magicians.
In April, they will fly over to Japan and greet their fans in Osaka and Saitama, on April 6-7 and 27-28, respectively. It is their first in-person fan meetup in the country.
The band’s music video for “Circus,” the titular track from its second EP in Japan, garnered 100 million views on YouTube earlier this month. It is the second K-pop artist to hit the milestone with a Japanese-language song, only after BTS. The video is its 13th to attract 100 million viewings.
Enhypen’s ‘Bite Me’ music video tops 100m views
Enhypen’s music video for “Bite Me” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, said agency Belift Lab on Wednesday.
It is the third video from the band to reach the milestone, following those of “Drunk-Dazed” and “Fever,” the main track and B-side track from its second EP “Border: Carnival,” respectively. The “Bite Me” video achieved the feat in nine months, a record time for the seven-member act.
“Bite Me” fronted the fourth EP “Dark Blood,” which was released in May last year and entered Billboard 200 at No. 4 and sold over 1.32 million copies in the first week, both a record for the septet.
Meanwhile, the band will hold a concert in Seoul on Feb. 23-25 starting its encore tour “Fate Plus” that will continue in the US. Tour “Fate” came to an end in the Philippines earlier this month.
Is ex-NCT Lucas gearing up for a return?
Lucas, formerly of NCT, opened a new SNS account sparking speculation that he may be attempting to return as a solo act.
The X account has over 20,000 followers and features the logo of SM Entertainment.
He quit the band in May last year, two years since he was mired in a scandal after a woman claimed that he manipulated and cheated on her while dating. He apologized with a handwritten letter two days later, in 2021, but decided to leave NCT, as well as WayV, only in 2023. SM Entertainment said, however, that he will continue his career on his own.
Last year he was criticized for leaving a message for NCT complimenting “Baggy Jeans,” from the band’s fourth studio album “Golden Age.”
EXO’s Xiumin to meet fans for birthday
Xiumin of EXO is celebrating his birthday with a solo fan meetup in Seoul, according to agency INB100 on Wednesday.
The veteran idol will greet his fans and revive his signature “superpower” of ice at the event named “Frozen Time,” slated to be held on March 23.
In the meantime, he has been cast as the male lead in “Restaurant Heo,” a drama adaptation of the same-titled fantasy webtoon that follows Heo Gyun, a leading scholar from the Joseon era, who time travels to modern-day Korea. Last year he appeared in web drama CEO-dol Mart alongside Hyungwon of Monsta X.
Last month, he, along with Chen, joined the new agency set up by Baekhyun. They, however, will remain as members of EXO and SM Entertainment will continue to oversee the band’s group activities.
