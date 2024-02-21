[LLG] How 'panda aunt' almost did not fall for cub's charms

Zookeeper Oh Seung-hee at Everland’s Panda World, is seen with twin panda cubs Hui Bao and Rui Bao. (Everland) Zookeeper Oh Seung-hee at Everland’s Panda World, is seen with twin panda cubs Hui Bao and Rui Bao. (Everland)

"People rave about Fu Bao. I just didn't get it." Zookeeper Oh Seung-hee of Everland’s Panda World said of the rock star giant panda of her zoo. Fu Bao, born in 2020 to a panda pair gifted to Korea by China in 2016, was the first cub born in Korea through natural breeding. From the moment of her birth, there hasn't been a single day when the baby panda wasn't popular, with fans who just cannot get enough of the cuddly cub. However, Oh had no problem maintaining distance from the panda sensation. "I even worried that something was wrong with me, and I questioned my emotional capacity," she added.

Zookeeper Oh Seung-hee at Everland’s Panda World, is seen with twin panda cubs Hui Bao and Rui Bao. (Everland) Zookeeper Oh Seung-hee at Everland’s Panda World, is seen with twin panda cubs Hui Bao and Rui Bao. (Everland)

Panda auntie and Fu Bao Oh was caring for the red pandas when Fu Bao was born, requiring her to stay away from the infant panda to eliminate any chance of disease being transferred across enclosures. "I was considered more dangerous than outsiders," Oh said during her interview with The Korea Herald on Feb. 2. When Fu Bao reached around seven months old, Oh was finally allowed to get close to the star panda. But the emotional distance still lingered, partially due to her new task being irrelevant to Fu Bao. "Even after I was moved to take care of the giant pandas, my primary responsibility was Le Bao, Fu Bao's father," she said. Oh, 32, now fondly referred to as the "panda auntie" at Everland's Panda World, was initially a dog handler at Everland. Her transfer to Panda World was because of the arrival of Fu Bao. An extra hand was needed at Panda World as veteran zookeepers — Kang Cheol-won and Song Young-kwan, now known as Fu Bao's “grandpas” — had to tend to the newborn cub. Her initial indifference to Fu Bao, however, has shifted in the past few months, with Fu Bao's increased interaction with caretakers including Oh. Fu Bao is scheduled to relocate to China in April, as per an international agreement. Ahead of the transfer, she will have to be kept in a separate space for a month, as required by international regulations for wild animals. In preparation for this, Fu Bao is spending more and more time indoors. "As I spend more time with her, I learn that Fu Bao is an exceptionally affectionate panda," said Oh. She shared that every morning, Fu Bao approaches Oh first — unlike other pandas — and rubs up against her. "When she does this," Oh admitted, "I think, 'Why are you doing this to me? I want to smile when I have to say goodbye to you.'"

Zookeeper Oh Seung-hee, affectionately known as the "panda auntie" at Everland’s Panda World, poses with a stuffed panda toy before an interview with The Korea Herald. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald) Zookeeper Oh Seung-hee, affectionately known as the "panda auntie" at Everland’s Panda World, poses with a stuffed panda toy before an interview with The Korea Herald. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)