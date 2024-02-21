Jeon Do-yeon, Park Hae-soo to star in Simon Stone's play 'Cherry Orchard'

Renowned South Korean actor Jeon Do-yeon, who is a familiar face from both TV and film, is returning to the theatrical stage after 27 years, taking on a leading role in the play "The Cherry Orchard.”

World-renowned Australian director Simon Stone will helm the production, which is slated to run from June 4 to July 7 at the LG Art Center in Seoul. Stone has collaborated with prestigious theaters such as the National Theatre in London and the Metropolitan Opera in New York.

Jeon will be joined by actor Park Hae-soo in the Korean adaptation of Anton Chekhov's classic play, reimagined within a Korean context. Originally set at the turn of the 20th century, contrasts the fate of the declining aristocracy with that of the rising middle class.

The two actors will bring their modernized portrayals of the original characters, Lyuba Ranevsky and the pragmatic merchant Yermolay Lopakhin, to the stage as one cast throughout the month-long schedule.

With her return to theater, Jeon marks a significant moment in her career, as her last stage appearance was in 1997's "The Taming of Rita." She has been active in films and dramas, earning accolades such as the best actress at the Cannes Film Festival in 2007 for her role in Lee Chang-dong's "Secret Sunshine," becoming the first Korean ever to receive an acting award at Cannes.

Park Hae-soo, known for his roles in global hits like Netflix's "Squid Game," "Money Heist," and "Narco-Saints," previously showcased his theatrical prowess as Mephisto in the play "Faust" under the direction of Yang Jung-ung, alongside actor Yoo In-chon, (now a culture minister) last year.

Joining Jeon and Park on stage are ten other actors, including Son Sang-gyu, Choi Hee-seo, Lee Ji-hye, Nam Yoon-ho from the film "12.12: The Day," Yoo Byeong-hoon, and Park Yoo-rim from Netflix's "Ballerina," Lee Se-jun, and Lee Joo-won.