Seoul Metropolitan Ballet begins inaugural season with contemporary focus

Dancers and choreographers for the 2024 season of Seoul Metropolitan Ballet pose for a group photo (Yonhap)

The Seoul Metropolitan Ballet, centering its artistic vision on contemporary ballet, has been officially inaugurated, announced the Seoul City and Sejong Center for the Performing Arts at a press conference held on Tuesday.

This marks the establishment of the third public ballet company in Korea in 48 years, after the Korean National Ballet in 1962 and the Gwangju City Ballet in 1976.

Diverging from traditional ballet companies that predominantly focus on classical repertoire, Seoul Metropolitan Ballet intends to showcase contemporary ballet works.

"Both the Korean National Ballet and Universal Ballet are centered around classical ballet, so we deemed it challenging for us to venture into classical ballet. The global trend (in ballet) is currently split between classical and contemporary ballet, with a 5 to 5 ratio," said Ahn Ho-sang, CEO of the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts.

"There are many contemporary repertoires created over the past 100 years, but only a fraction of them have been introduced to the Korean audience. Our goal is to introduce a diverse repertoire and broaden the spectrum of ballet in Korea," he noted.