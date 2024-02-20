Samsung chief's return to board pushed back as trial continues

More than a year has passed since Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong ascended to the company's top seat in 2022, but his board membership continues to hang in the balance amid an ongoing legal dispute.

Samsung Electronics held a board of directors meeting Tuesday and fixed the date of the upcoming general shareholders meetings for March 20. During the meeting, the members also appointed Shin Je-yoon, former Financial Services Commission chairman, and Cho Hye-kyung, an applied artificial intelligence professor at Hansung University, as new outside directors.

The two director nominees are to succeed the posts from Kim Seon-wook, a professor emeritus at Ewha Womans University, and Kim Jong-hun, founder of the tech firm Kiswe Mobile. Their tenures will each last for three years.

While it was highly anticipated that Lee would regain board membership in the wake of a recent court ruling clearing him of all charges, including charges of stock price rigging in relation to a controversial merger of two Samsung companies, the matter has been left out of the discussion.

Lee's membership is widely seen as a symbolic step to take on more responsibility in management. Among the chiefs of the four top conglomerates in Korea, Lee is the only one who is not a board member of his company.

Earlier this month, the Seoul Central District Court acquitted Lee of charges including stock manipulation linked to the controversial merger of Cheil Industries and Samsung C&T, in 2015.

But the trial will continue as the prosecutors filed an appeal against the ruling, insisting that the merger was aimed at strengthening Lee's control over the conglomerate group at a lower cost.

“Even though Lee was acquitted of all charges in the first verdict trial, Samsung would want to keep a low profile as prosecutors filed an appeal and the trial is set to continue,” an industry official said on condition of anonymity.

“Lee is carrying out all business activities and is the chairman, so it would not be such a big problem that he is not a board member.”