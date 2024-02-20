[Today’s K-pop] NCT Dream confirms 3rd world tour

NCT Dream announced plans for its third international tour “The Dream Show 3” Tuesday.

The NCT subunit will kick off the tour in Seoul with a three-day concert starting May 2. In Japan, it will perform at three major domes – in Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya – for the first time and then visit Jakarta, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Singapore and Manila until August. The Asian leg of the tour will be followed by concerts in South and North America as well as Europe through November.

Its previous tour brought the seven members to 26 cities across the world for 41 shows in total.

In March, the group is set to release what is likely to be its fifth EP. The album will come about eight months after its third studio album “ISTJ” that sold over 3.65 million copies in the first week.

