[Today’s K-pop] NCT Dream confirms 3rd world tour

[Today’s K-pop] NCT Dream confirms 3rd world tourBy Hwang You-mee
Published : Feb. 20, 2024 - 17:35
NCT Dream announced plans for its third international tour “The Dream Show 3” Tuesday.
The NCT subunit will kick off the tour in Seoul with a three-day concert starting May 2. In Japan, it will perform at three major domes – in Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya – for the first time and then visit Jakarta, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Singapore and Manila until August. The Asian leg of the tour will be followed by concerts in South and North America as well as Europe through November.
Its previous tour brought the seven members to 26 cities across the world for 41 shows in total.
In March, the group is set to release what is likely to be its fifth EP. The album will come about eight months after its third studio album “ISTJ” that sold over 3.65 million copies in the first week.
Treasure to tour Asia from May
Treasure surprised fans with news that it will visit fans in Asia from May.
Label YG Entertainment uploaded a poster for “2024 Treasure Relay Tour [Reboot]” Tuesday, announcing that the band will go live in Manila, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta from May to June. It will be about a year since the group toured the region.
The 10 members flew to Japan on Monday for their ongoing second tour in the country. They will be in Hiroshima this week before heading over to Kanagawa in the first week of March. On Wednesday, Treasure will drop its third EP in Japan, “Reboot – JP Special Selection-.”
Separately, the group will appear in reality show “Shining Solo” that starts airing on March 3.
Le Sserafim logs 10m views with ‘Easy’ music video
Le Sserafim garnered 10 million views on YouTube in about 13 hours with the music video for the new single “Easy,” the shortest time for the group, according to agency Source Music on Tuesday.
The video debuted atop the platform’s worldwide trending chart.
“Easy” is the title track from Le Sserafim's third EP that was released on Monday. The five-track album sold over 780,000 copies on the day of release, raising expectations for it to become the group’s third million-selling album, following the second EP “Antifragile” and first LP “Unforgiven.”
The new album topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in 18 regions and the main track was No. 1 on its top songs chart in five.
Meanwhile, the group is set to debut at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
H1-Key to release digital single
Girl group H1-Key will drop the digital single “Deeper” on Feb. 27, said agency GLG Entertainment on Tuesday.
It is the second installment of the four-member act’s project “H1-Key” that began last month with “Thinkin’ About You,” the first English-language single from the group.
The singles series aims to move and console listeners with good music while broadening the group's music spectrum.
In the meantime, the quartet reentered major music charts at home, including Melon’s Top 100, with “Rose Blossom,” the focus track from its first EP of the same title that came out in January last year. The single, full of will to “blossom” despite hardships, returned to the chart after the holiday season was dominated by carols.
