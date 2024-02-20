DP floor leader says democracy has regressed under Yoon govt., calls for support in general elections

Rep. Hong Ihk-pyo, the floor leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, addresses the National Assembly on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Rep. Hong Ihk-pyo, the floor leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, said Tuesday that democracy has regressed under the government of President Yoon Suk Yeol, calling for voter support for the party in the April 10 parliamentary elections.

Hong made the remarks during an address at the National Assembly as representative of the largest parliamentary negotiating bloc, asserting that the Yoon administration has failed to uphold fairness and common sense as previously promised.

"In just two years of the Yoon Suk Yeol government, democracy, including freedom of speech, has regressed, and the economy and livelihoods are on the brink of collapse," Hong said.

Hong cited a recent incident where Yoon's security guards removed a student who was heckling Yoon as he was making a speech at a graduation ceremony of the Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology.

Hong stressed that the Democratic Party is the only alternative capable of overcoming the difficulties the country is facing, calling for support for the party in the general elections just 50 days away.

"Please gather the strength to preserve democracy and livelihoods," Hong said. (Yonhap)