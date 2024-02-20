Seoul shares open lower on profit-taking

An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks started lower Tuesday as investors hunted for profits following a recent rally.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index retreated 9.74 points, or 0.36 percent, to 2,670.52 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

The main bourse soared more than 1 percent Friday and Monday on the back of strong foreign buying.

Market heavyweights traded in negative territory across the board.

No. 1 memory chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 0.41 percent, and leading battery maker LG Energy Solution lost 0.5 percent.

Top carmaker Hyundai Motor dropped 0.79 percent, and major banking group KB Financial Group declined 0.93 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,337.7 won against the US dollar, down 2.5 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)