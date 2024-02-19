[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ J-Hope to unveil album, documentary next month

(Credit: Big Hit Music) (Credit: Big Hit Music)

J-Hope of BTS will drop a special solo album on March 29 along with a documentary film, said label Big Hit Music on Monday. As the title “Hope on the Street Vol. 1” suggests, the six-track album is themed after street dance, which the main dancer of the band harks back on. A series of the same title also will be rolled out on the day before, starting with the first episode from the total of six. Shot before he enlisted in April last year, the series follows the artist across the world – from Seoul to his native town Gwangju as well as Osaka, Paris and New York – mingling with dancers across genres. Meanwhile, he uploaded a handwritten letter to his fans on Sunday in time for his birthday, thanking them and reassuring them that he is doing really well. Red Velvet’s Wendy to return with 2nd solo EP

Wendy of Red Velvet will bring out her second solo EP on March 12, according to label SM Entertainment on Monday. The EP “Wish You Hell” comes almost three years after her first mini album “Like Water,” which topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in 33 regions. The upcoming album will consist of six tracks including the main track of the same title. Separately, only two members of the five-member act – Seulgi and Irene, in August last year and last month, respectively – renewed their contracts with the management firm so far. The group debuted in August 2014 and its latest full-group effort was the third studio album “Chill Kill” that was released in November last year. The LP was No. 1 on iTunes Top Albums chart in 35 regions. The group is set to put out a new album in the second quarter, said the label earlier this month. aespa to kick off world tour in June

aespa is planning to launch its second international tour in June, announced label SM Entertainment on Monday. The group will start the “Synk: Parallel Line” tour with a two-day concert in Seoul on June 29-30. It will resume in Fukuoka on July 6, and will take the four members to Nagoya and Saitama, Japan before moving on to Hong Kong, Taipei, Jakarta, Macau and Bangkok as well as Sydney and Melbourne. The itinerary is likely to expand to include North America and Europe. Last year, the group visited 21 regions across the world for 31 concerts for its first tour “Synk: Hyper Line.” A movie chronicling aespa's career, from debut in 2020 to the first tour, came to cinemas last week. BTS’ Jungkook, Stray Kids win 2024 People’s Choice Awards

