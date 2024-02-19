Man indicted for false testimony, evidence rigging over girlfriend's rape

South Korean prosecutors recently indicted a man for providing false testimony and rigging evidence related to the alleged rape of his girlfriend by another man. The man reportedly tried to convince his girlfriend that she had not been assaulted.

Investigators have pushed for charges of perjury, instigation of perjury, and forging of evidence against the 20-something suspect, according to officials.

The suspect, who was in a romantic relationship with the victim, was approached by a friend of the person who allegedly raped her. The rape suspect's friend offered the boyfriend 50 million won ($37,500) in exchange for convincing the victim to alter her testimony.

When the victim did not comply with her boyfriend's demand, the man lied to the rape suspect and falsely claimed to have changed his girlfriend's mind. The man then received the payment.

The man then submitted the edited version of a recording of the conversation between him and his girlfriend to the court, and falsely testified about the recording.

A police investigation revealed the man's lies after questioning his girlfriend, as well as through a digital forensic investigation on their mobile phones.

All three charges pressed on the suspect are subject to up to five years in prison or a fine of up to 10 million won.

According to the Supreme Prosecutors' Office, 622 people were caught for perjury in 2023, up from 495 in the year before. Of the 622, 586 have been tried and the rest are still under investigation.