[Indie spirit] Maktub on broadening spectrum, contemplating deeper emotions

In the 13 years since his debut, most of the songs that singer Maktub released have been about sweet, overwhelming love. The singer said he takes a bit of pride in his songs being chosen for romantic events such as proposals and weddings.

"I'm a love enthusiast. I may have written countless love songs because I didn’t have particularly hard times dating. But I also believe that messages about love are the messages that the world needs."

The 35-year-old singer-songwriter made his debut in 2011, with the album “Howling,” but it took several years to break through.

The spring of 2017 was a turning point in Maktub’s life as a singer. "Marry Me," a song with heart-warming lyrics and skillful use of high notes, was released in 2014 but did not receive much attention at the time. In April 2017, almost three years after its release, the song suddenly topped the music charts.

When the song received unexpected attention without any help from major agencies or album promotions, some suspected foul play on the music charts. Maktub proved that it wasn’t just a coincidence by continuing the success with more hit songs, including "To You My Light" and "The Eternal Moment."

Maktub said he stayed relatively calm throughout the event. "I am a somewhat detached person. I tend to remain calm no matter how joyful or frustrated I am. But still, I was amazed and was grateful to the listeners."

The singer’s father had an enormous influence on him.

"I grew up in an environment full of LPs and my father always played different music to me. Growing up listening to legendary musicians like Led Zeppelin and the Eagles, I guess I naturally began to think that I would end up living a life related to music,” he said

“I once admired idol group members and once dreamed of becoming a bassist. But in all my plans, there was always music next to me. After vaguely dreaming about a life related to music, I became interested in singing and producing music and became a singer-songwriter.”

Maktub cited tenaciousness as his biggest strength. “I think a lot about the lyrics. I keep going back and forth to see if there are better words or expressions, and complete the lyrics as if it were a poem collection.”

“It’s the same for the music as well. I tend to be detail-oriented and try to participate in every step of the music-making stage, not just letting the mixing engineer do everything. It does slow down the whole process, but through that long, painstaking procedure, I become confident about my work,” he added.

As for his future plans, the singer wants to build a wider spectrum, both in his music and his activities.

"I do like songs about love and happiness that I've done so far, but I want to try new things. I’d like to contemplate and talk about the naked feelings inside human beings. I listen to J-pop daily and I feel that there are a lot of philosophical lyrics and reflections," said Maktub and added he would like to work with the band King Gnu, a Japanese band with a unique music style, explaining that he admires their experimental music.

The singer’s other long-cherished wish is to hold overseas events or release albums in foreign languages. Maktub explained that he had tried to play in other countries, but his plans were hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He hasn't lost sight of foreign shores. While nothing has been confirmed yet, but Maktub said he is gradually preparing himself for the next stage of his music career.

"I started studying Japanese this year. I would like to try singing some of my songs in Japanese."

Along with the plans for new attempts, Maktub said that he wants to keep the value of steadiness. “I would like to be known as a singer who adapts and changes, but stays the same on the inside."

"Someday a time will come when I can no longer sing as I do now, and my melody will grow old and tacky. But even in the future, I will freely express what I see, hear, and feel."