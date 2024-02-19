Photo of RM with saxophone in military band goes viral

Most Popular
-
1
Patients on edge as doctors prepare for hospital walkout
-
2
Health ministry orders all trainee doctors to keep providing medical treatment
-
3
Junior doctors pull the trigger, stage walkout despite warning
-
4
[News Focus] Why do Korean doctors oppose having more physicians?
-
5
Hyundai Motor, Supernal in search of best talents for advanced air mobility
-
6
Reality check: How diverse is Korea really? LGBTQ+ and society (9)
-
7
Police vow to probe doctors’ joint action
-
8
'Accommodating 2,000 new med students impossible': deans of med schools
-
9
Govt. to fully allow telemedicine services in case of doctors' collective action: PM
-
10
[Jieun Kiaer] Will translation still be necessary in the AI age?
Photo of RM with saxophone in military band goes viralBy Song Seung-hyun
Published : Feb. 19, 2024 - 14:36
Even while serving in the South Korean military, global K-pop star RM of BTS remains in the public eye.
On Thursday, a photo of him in a red military band uniform, holding a saxophone, went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter. As of Monday, the photo had garnered over 20,000 likes and 4,000 reposts.
The viral post said, "I received a photo of Nam-joon (better known as RM) from an acquaintance who attended the military's basic training completion ceremony."
The ceremony is only open to soldiers' immediate family or friends who have been pre-registered.
RM, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon, is seen in the photo standing firmly as a member of a military band with a saxophone in hand.
In January, he and fellow band member V completed five weeks of basic training at the Korea Army Training Center in Nonsan after enlisting for their mandatory military service late last year. Following the training, RM was stationed in his unit in Gangwon Province and was later selected to join the unit's military band, according to sources.
Both RM and V are scheduled to complete their service on June 10, 2025.
Meanwhile, the other five BTS members are also fulfilling their mandatory service requirements, either in the military or as social service agents.
BTS' oldest member Jin will finish his service the earliest in June, and the group is expected to reunite as a whole in 2025.
Under South Korean law, all able-bodied men are required to serve for at least 18 months due to the ongoing threat from North Korea.
More from Headlines
-
Junior doctors pull the trigger, stage walkout despite warnings
-
Ex-PM leaves Reform Party after rift with Lee Jun-seok
-
Putin's car gift to Kim showcases 'special' bond, defying UN sanctions