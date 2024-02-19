Preserving Cultural Heritage: Korea and Aboriginal Australia

Imagine France without baguettes. It is not surprising that baguettes were recognized as World Cultural Heritage, considering how French they are. Every community holds a distinctive cultural heritage akin to a big treasure trove of unique things passed down to future generations. Both Korean and Aboriginal Australians are striving to protect and advance their cultural heritage.

Before Hangeul, Koreans had to use complex Chinese characters. Under King Sejong's reign, a revolutionary writing system, Hunminjeongeum, was invented. Tragically, during the Japanese occupation, Koreans were forced to abandon their language. Despite the oppression, writers risked their lives, secretly producing literature in their own language. In honor of Hangeul, Oct. 9 is celebrated as Hangeul Day, marked by festivals and educational programs to raise awareness about the significance of preserving their heritage.

Hanbok, the traditional attire of Korea, captivates the hearts of people in and out of Korea with its beauty and vibrant colors. Despite the influence of Western clothing, Koreans continue to wear hanbok for special occasions, keeping the tradition alive. To preserve the legacy further, the non-profit foundation Arumjigi curated an exhibition titled “Blurring Boundaries.” This showcase combined traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design, highlighting the stunning beauty of hanbok. Renowned K-pop bands like Blackpink have worn modern hanbok, heightening interest in Korea and hanbok.

Aboriginal Australians, guardians of the world’s oldest living cultures, battle to protect their heritage. One of the recent efforts has centered around Murujuga, home of the largest collection of rock engravings, dating back tens of thousands of years. These petroglyphs depict various aspects of Aboriginal life, illustrating Dreamtime stories. Dreamtime refers to the sacred time when ancestral beings created the world, which is important for Aboriginal people.

Regrettably, the petroglyphs face a threat from industrial pollution. Acid rain, resulting from the toxic factory emissions, erodes these artworks. Many aboriginal people lament the irreparable damage inflicted upon them. Organizations like Murujuga Aboriginal Corporation and Save Our Songlines have taken measures, including advocating for relevant legislation. Moreover, Aboriginal communities consistently create and exhibit artworks, with cultural centers and museums playing a crucial role in promoting global awareness.

Both Koreans and Aboriginal Australians have actively engaged in preserving their cultural heritage. These efforts not only protect the soul of their past but also pave the way for future generations to embrace their unique identities. This ensures that the cultural heritage of these communities continues to thrive in the face of an ever-changing world, like resilient roots deeply embedded in the soil that grow far and wide.

By Lim Jiwoo