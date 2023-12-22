Home

K-pop, trot stars to star in 'Sharing & Together Concert' in 2024

By Lee Jung-youn

Published : Dec. 22, 2023 - 15:47

Highlight (Around Us Entertainment)

From K-pop star to trot singers, various musicians across genres will appear in "Sharing & Together Concert" at SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium on Jan. 12 and 13, 2024.

The charity performance will donate all of its profits, excluding production costs, to help the underprivileged.

Popular K-pop idol groups and singers, including Highlight, BamBam, Hwasa, Cravity, Vanner, N.SSign, Zerobaseone and Riize, are scheduled to perform on Jan. 12, the first day of the two-day concert.

Korean trot singers will take the baton for the second day.

From senior trot singer Jo Hang-jo to rising artists Park Kun, Kim Ho-jo, Park Seo-jin, Hong Ji-yoon and Lee Chan-won, the renowned trot stars will entertain spectators.

The Saturday night performance will be broadcast live on Hellolive, a global online livestreaming platform.

Singer and actor Lee Seung-gi and rookie actor Chae Jenny will host the two-day show.

