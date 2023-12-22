Younha to mark 20 years of singing with album, concerts

Singer-songwriter Younha will return with her seventh full-length album and perform multiple solo concerts next year.

Celebrating 20 years since her debut, Younha held the online event “Y” to share her plans for a new album and concert schedule on her official YouTube channel on Thursday night.

The seventh full-length album will mark the second stage of the "Theory" trilogy, which kicked off with her sixth album, "End Theory," in 2022.

Younha is scheduled to hold a total of 20 concerts at diverse arenas from a large-scale auditorium to a small theater next year.

The agency confirmed a concert at KSPO Dome, which can accommodate about 15,000 spectators, making Younha the sixth female solo artist to hold a concert at the venue.

The 35-year-old vocalist has long been considered a leading female artist in Korea, though she first debuted in Japan in 2004.

Younha became a popular ballad singer with hit songs like "Comet" (2007), "Password 486" (2007), "Broke Up Today" (2009) and "Event Horizon" (2021).

“Event Horizon,” the lead single of the sixth repackaged album, became one of the biggest hits of last year, tearing up the Korean music charts.

Younha plans to communicate with fans via various channels to celebrate her 20th anniversary, starting with the release of “Waiting,” a remastered version of her self-written song in 2006, on Friday.