‘A Ghost Day’ blends Korean traditions with contemporary circus

The new dance production “A Ghost Day” blends traditional Korean dance with a contemporary circus, featuring the theme of Korean ghosts.

Choreographed by artistic director Kim Ju-bin of Jubin Company, "A Ghost Day" is set to be performed at the Arko Arts Theater on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m.

Drawing inspiration from historical accounts found in "Dongguksesigi" -- a book that compiled events and seasonal customs in the late Joseon era, the dance drama is based on the idea of Ghost Day, which falls on Jan. 16 of the lunar calendar.

According to records, on Ghost Day people would take the day off and stay at home to avoid being haunted or falling ill by ghosts, which freely roam around different places on this day.