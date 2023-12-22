‘A Ghost Day’ blends Korean traditions with contemporary circus

Most Popular
-
1
Extreme cold, heavy snow to hit S. Korea from Thursday
-
2
Justice minister becomes interim leader of ruling party
-
3
NK leader vows to launch nuclear attack without hesitation in event of enemy's nuclear provocations
-
4
Freezing temperatures engulf S. Korea
-
5
Rival parties reach deal on 2024 budget, enter full election mode
-
6
Court clears man accused of leaving his children on the street
-
7
Capital gains tax rules eased for stock investors
-
8
IU seeks compensation for plagiarism accusation
-
9
N. Korea to hold key parliamentary meeting on Jan. 15 to discuss budget
-
10
Cho Tae-yong: Who is the new pick for South Korea’s spy chief?
‘A Ghost Day’ blends Korean traditions with contemporary circusBy Hwang Dong-hee
Published : Dec. 22, 2023 - 14:17
The new dance production “A Ghost Day” blends traditional Korean dance with a contemporary circus, featuring the theme of Korean ghosts.
Choreographed by artistic director Kim Ju-bin of Jubin Company, "A Ghost Day" is set to be performed at the Arko Arts Theater on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m.
Drawing inspiration from historical accounts found in "Dongguksesigi" -- a book that compiled events and seasonal customs in the late Joseon era, the dance drama is based on the idea of Ghost Day, which falls on Jan. 16 of the lunar calendar.
According to records, on Ghost Day people would take the day off and stay at home to avoid being haunted or falling ill by ghosts, which freely roam around different places on this day.
"A Ghost Day" presents a modern interpretation of Korean traditions, including notdaribalgi (a traditional game of walking across a human bridge), ganggangsullae (a ritual performed by people dancing in a circle, joining hands, singing and engaging in games involving mimes), and the folktale "The Sun and the Moon."
The production was made in collaboration with Anna Nilsson from the contemporary circus and dance company Petri Dish, which is dually based out of Sweden and Belgium.
Meanwhile, Kim, who began his choreography career with "Der Gute Mensch (The Good Person)" in 2017, was invited to the 2022 Chuncheon Arts Festival with his dance work "Sedarim" (2019).
More from Headlines
-
National Assembly approves historic 15% cut to R&D budget
-
S. Korea aims to attract young foreign caregivers
-
S. Korea stages independent tabletop exercise simulating NK nuclear attack