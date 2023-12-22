N. Korea to hold key parliamentary meeting on Jan. 15 to discuss budget

The standing committee of the Supreme People's Assembly convenes for a plenary meeting at the Mansudae Assembly Hall on Thursday. (Yonhap)

North Korea plans to convene a key parliamentary meeting next month to discuss the state budget for 2024, state media said Friday.

The standing committee of the Supreme People's Assembly made a decision to hold the 10th session of the 14th SPA on Jan. 15, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency.

"The session will discuss the settlement of the implementation of the state budget" for 2023 and the issue of next year's state budget, the KCNA said.

The announcement came amid fresh tensions on the Korean Peninsula over North Korea's launch of a Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile Monday. It marked the North's fifth ICBM launch this year -- the highest number ever recorded in a single year. (Yonhap)