NK leader vows to launch nuclear attack without hesitation in event of enemy's nuclear provocations

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has said his country will launch a nuclear attack without hesitation in event of nuclear provocations from the enemy, state media said Thursday.

Kim made the remarks in an event held Wednesday to praise a missile unit for the successful launch of a solid-fuel Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile earlier this week.

Kim said the launch "clearly" showed enemies the North's "offensive countermeasure" to "launch a nuclear attack without hesitation" in the event of any enemy's nuclear provocations, according to the North's Korean Central News Agency.

Kim stressed that a country's sovereign rights can only be guaranteed through powerful strength, saying true defensive capabilities come from the actual capacity to strike any enemy in a pre-emptive manner, KCNA said. (Yonhap)