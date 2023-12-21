Architects discuss how to make public spaces more inclusive

From right: Architects Yoon Seung-hyun, Kang Bum-joon, Kim Jae-kyung, Cheon Jang-hwan, Park Chung-whan, Lee Hyun-woo, and Kim Soo-young pose for a photo after inaugural forum “Space for All: Exploring Impact of Public Architecture on Civic Life” at Seoul Hall of Urbanism and Architecture in Seoul on Wednesday. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

A number of renowned architects in South Korea gathered Wednesday to discuss ways to make public spaces more inclusive amid a wider push within the country as well as around the world to raise the quality of public architecture for communities.

“Space for All: Exploring Impact of Public Architecture on Civic Life,” a forum organized by The Korea Herald to recap its seven-part series published in August, weighed in on insights and behind-the-scenes stories of public projects led by seven architects.

The forum took place at Seoul Hall of Urbanism and Architecture -- an old tax office annex that the city relaunched in March 2019 as an open space to involve citizens in public discourse on architecture and city landscape.

“This fancy building is a piece of public architecture, and no other venue could be better suited for this forum,” said Kang Bum-joon, a Seoul National University professor of urban design, who moderated the forum.

Kang underscored not overly commercializing or using the private sector to leverage setting up public spaces, saying what developers have in mind does not always translate to what the public needs the most.

“Public spaces should be as public as they can be,” Kang said.

Kim Soo-young, director at Seoul-based architecture firm su:mvie, said the “right kind” of public spaces empowers communities, citing his project Yeongju Swimming Pool in North Gyeongsang Province.

The pool was praised by the community soon after its opening in 2018. It was one of its kind in the rapidly aging city with a population of a little over 110,000.